Christopher Vernon is a special unassuming guy, not because he was honored with the Best Customer Service Award in the Abington Journal’s Best of the Abingtons Readers’ Contest. But, because he is a man who owns his story and is sharing it with the world.

“Dancing in a Hurricane” is an engrossing tell-all. It’s a work of non-fiction – a novella – that is part memoir and part self-help.

Vernon goes into detail about his lifelong personal journey that has spanned over three decades. Vernon has had to deal with adolescent growing pains from a broken family, surviving a volatile long-term relationship and narrowly escaping death in a savage murder plot.

“Really, what motivated me to write this story is that I feel more people in this day and age are more disconnected than ever before,” Vernon explained. “It’s social media, politics and different social divides today, and I just wanted to write something that was a fairly small piece of work. I also wanted to write something that all people can related to on a human level.”

Vernon is quick to point out that, although he certainly has his own story, he believes we all have our own stories.

The book deals with some deep, heavy topics, but there’s also an underlying sense of humor throughout it.

“As deep as it is, there is a lot of humor peppered throughout, “Vernon said. “I deal with topics that include alcoholism and being involved in a mentally abusive relationship. I offer the reader my different experiences but, at the end of each chapter and each story, I offer a solution. With that being said, I only offer solutions that have worked for me. Believe me, I’m no expert. This is all about my experiences.”

Vernon has spent the last year writing this book and believes he has reached a point in his life where he’s comfortable with who he is.

Vernon also believes in Beverly Cleary’s old adage, “If you don’t see a book on the shelf, write it.” He feels he hasn’t seen anything like “Dancing in a Hurricane” out there in the “cosmos.”

“A big goal for me … even if only five people read my book and something resonates with them – even if it’s only a few lines or a paragraph, then that’s something. Even if I can only help one person, then it’s a success for me,” said Vernon.

At the end of the day, it’s really about treating people the way you want to be treated. It’s with this belief, he carries on.”

Vernon held a Celebration of Publication for “Dancing in a Hurricane” on Saturday at the O-Town Bar and Grill, where he signed books hot off the press. Readers may now purchase books through barnesandnoble.com, amazon.com and kindle.com.

By Kelly McDonough