Richie Ramone is coming to Scranton.

The former Ramones drummer will perform at Stage West on Sept. 3 with support from local acts Charles Manson Dance Academy, Starving Hysterical Naked, a Minor Glitch and RadioRiot.

The show is part of Ramone’s “Hot As Hell” tour along the East Coast, with special guests Tender Beats on most bills.

One of the four surviving members of the seminal punk band, Richie Ramone has spent his post-Ramones life in various musical projects, including some classical composition.

Last year, he released a book coauthored by Peter Aaron called “I Know Better Now: My Life Before, During, and After the Ramones.”

Richie Ramone, of the Ramones, will perform at Stage West with local support on Sept. 3. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_AP_90789948613.jpg Richie Ramone, of the Ramones, will perform at Stage West with local support on Sept. 3.

Staff report