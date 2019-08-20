Sanderson Sister actress to haunt the Kirby

WILKES-BARRE — Is it Halloween yet?

It is 70-or-so days away, but those who yearn for the spirit of the spooky holiday can look forward to an appearance by “Hocus Pocus “actress Kathy Najimy at the F.M. Kirby Center on Oct. 11, according to a press release, and tickets are available now.

Najimy will give a live discussion and Q&A before a screening of the classic Halloween film, in which she stars as Mary Sanderson.

The event will also feature a witchy halloween cosume contest.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, at the box office, or by phone at 570-826-1100

