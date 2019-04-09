For the past eight years, fans have seen George R.R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” books come to life on HBO, taking us all on a whirlwind of emotions.

The show that has turned Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targarya) into household names enters its final season Sunday, causing die-hard fans to speculate who will sit on the Iron Throne.

I’m guilty of asking this question myself. But Las Vegas has taken it one step further by placing betting odds on what character ends up on the Iron Throne.

I think it will be Sophie Turner’s character Sansa Stark. If not, she can enjoy touring this summer with fiancé Joe Jonas.

Before you read any further, there will be spoilers. Consider yourself warned. If you haven’t watched the epic series, then shame! (See GOT season five, episode 10).

Game of Thrones has received 47 Primetime Emmy Awards and deservedly so. The cinematography and CGI are right on par with Marvel Studios, in my opinion.

Here are some theories and things we already know about the show:

Show runtime

After rumors were squashed that each episode would be well over and hour if not close to two, HBO released the runtime for the final six episodes.

Episode 1: 54 minutes

Episode 2: 58 minutes

Episode 3: 1 hour 22 minutes

Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes

Episode 5: 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 6: 1 hour 20 minutes

Who lives, who dies?

The show has not been shy to kill off a fan favorite or even a villain without batting an eye. Tears upon tears will be shed depending on what character meets their demise.

People close to the show have said it will surprise you who lives and who dies. We can only sit back and wait. That’s why every scene in the coming season is critical. Pay very close attention!

Battle Scene

When Jon Snow took on Ramsey Bolton in the “Battle of the Bastards” episode, viewers saw the greatest battle scene in television, if not movie history. The battle took 25 days to shoot. Season 8 is supposed to make that look like a mere end credit.

The show’s producers released a photo thanking the crew for “enduring 55 straight nights” in cold and muddy conditions for an unspecified battle scene in Northern Ireland.

One can only assume the unspecified battle is between the contingent from King’s Landing fighting the White Walkers.

Westeros: Rap capital?

There are rumors that The Weekend, SZA and Travis Scott are making a song for the final season. HBO has not confirmed the rumor but with the lyrical stylings of all three performers, the song will undoubtedly be a hit. I just don’t know where hip-hop and R&B fit in Westeros’ culture.

Do we find out if Bran Stark is The Night King?

He’s been absent in all of the teaser trailers that HBO has released, but does that mean he’s responsible for leading the army of White Walkers?

Taking a closer look, Bran has been able to affect certain aspects of history in the past. Remember Hodor (Hold the Door). Maybe he created the ice zombies inadvertently. This popular fan theory has gained major momentum from last season.

We know Cersei Lannister will (most likely) die, but how?

A prophecy in the show says Cersei would be strangled by the “valonqar,” translated as her younger brother. Most people think it would be Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) since his thoughts about his sister have been well documented throughout the series, but I don’t think it’s him.

Cersei’s twin brother Jaime and lover… yeah we know it’s messed up, is technically her younger brother since she was born first. His story arc has progressed to that of a hero. Will he be the one to take down the wicked queen?

By Dan Stokes dstokes@timesleader.com

Vegas Odds for who will sit on the Iron Throne Bran Stark +200 Jon Snow +350 Sansa Stark +500 Daenerys Targaryen +700 The Night King +1000 Tyrion Lannister +1000 Arya Stark +1600 Cersi Lannister +2500 Jaime Lannister +4000 Davos +7000 Jorah Mormont +10000 The Hound +12500 The Mountain +15000