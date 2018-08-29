Area teen hosting anti-bulling rap show at Woodlands

PLAINS TWP. — A hip-hop show this week will be taking the genre back to its block party, pro-community roots, thanks to the planning of an area high school student who thinks something needs to be done about bullying.

#STOPTHEBULL is an all-ages show, taking place inside Club Evolution at The Woodlands Inn and Resort this Thursday.

The show is the brainchild of Zak Kornfeld, 17, a student at Scranton Preparatory School. Kornfeld is the son of Woodlands owner, Mitch Kornfeld.

Kornfeld said the idea to hold the concert struck him out of the blue one day.

“I was just sitting down and it honestly just hit me, ‘My dad has a hotel that’s well-respected; why don’t we have a concert?’” Kornfeld said.

The Kingston teen said his dad loved the idea, so that’s exactly what they decided to do.

Kornfeld said it was important to him that the show take on an anti-bullying focus, saying that it’s something that everyone goes through at one point or another.

“We thought (targeting) bullying would be a great idea,” Kornfeld said of the show. “It’s a way to get people to come together, all the schools meeting up and having a great time.”

As such, proceeds from the show will go toward the Catholic Social Services Anti-Bully Program.

But for Kornfeld, there was one important thing that he felt would get other teens out to the show: hip-hop and rap.

“If you want teenagers to come out, it needs to be rap,” he said. “It’s our genre for our generation.”

Kornfeld is right in many ways; one look at the Billboard Hot 100 charts shows rap’s absolute dominance over other genres currently.

#STOPTHEBULL will be highlighting the talents of seven area rappers, the majority of whom are still in high school themselves. Kornfeld said they’re the “perfect” emcees for this sort of show.

The show’s rappers will include:

• Markie SoWavy, an alumni of G.A.R. High School

• Kid Ace, a 16-year-old student at Hanover Area

• Yung Su, a 17-year-old also at Hanover Area

• Jai, an 18-year-old emcee

• Lil 5inco, a Crestwood student

• Tom Sav, a 20-year-old who started rapping in the past year

• A$AP Gallia, a 16-year-old Pittston Area student who Kornfeld said “really knows how to get the crowd pumped up.”

Kornfeld said that, if Facebook is to be believed, Thursday’s show is going to be a crowded one. He said the response has been very positive so far.

“People have been saying they can’t wait, and that they really appreciate it,” he said, explaining that the show’s theme has been resonating with people. “That means so much to me.”

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

If you go: WHAT: #STOPTHEBULL all-ages anti-bullying rap show WHERE: The Woodlands Inn and Resort, in Club Evolution WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 30. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show is from 8 to 10 p.m.

