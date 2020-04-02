🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of The Sinatra Years,presented by Edd Raineri, has been postponed until Sunday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

Hold on to your tickets, they will remain valid for the new date.

The Wild Kratts 2.0, originally scheduled for April 22 at the Kirby Center has been postponed until Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will remain valid for the new show date.

“We hope everyone stays safe and healthy,” A Kirby message stated. “Any questions can be directed to the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center by phone at 570-826-1100 or via email at marketing@kirbycenter.org. Hope to see you back at the theater soon.”

The FM Kirby Center. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_TTL032818best-of-Kirby2CMYK-1.jpg.optimal.jpg The FM Kirby Center.

By Bill O’Boyle boboyle@timesleader.com