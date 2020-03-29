Luzerne County cases rise to 94; statewide total at 3,394

HARRISBURG — Luzerne County COVID-19 cases have risen to 94, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The DOH reports there are 643 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,394 in 58 counties. The department also reported four new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 38.

Luzerne County and Lackawanna County have reported two coronavirus-related deaths each. Lackawanna County confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 56.

The DOH reports that all people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past week indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

There are 30,061 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

10% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and

19% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6. Currently 22 counties are under stay-at-home orders.

Statewide, the Wolf Administration has announced since noon, March 28:

Expanded stay-at-home order to Beaver, Centre, and Washington counties; total now 22.

Announced receipt of USDA approval for food distribution.

Introduced ways to reinforce health care system.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

Gov. Wolf requests major disaster

declaration for additional support

Gov. Tom Wolf Sunday requested a major disaster declaration from the President through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide additional support for state, county and municipal governments and certain nonprofits, as well as individuals who are struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible,” Wolf said. “I am calling on the President and the federal government to make available to us the assistance that will make a tangible difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors, and the dedicated public servants who are working in overdrive to support them.”

Pennsylvania already received an emergency declaration under the President’s nationwide emergency proclamation, which provides reimbursement for eligible expenses for emergency protective measures to state, county and local governments and certain nonprofits for the duration of the emergency incident. The declared nationwide emergency incident started Jan. 20, 2020, and continues.

The request for a major disaster declaration, if approved, will provide the same emergency protective measures available under the nationwide emergency proclamation; the following Individual Assistance programs: Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program; and Statewide Hazard Mitigation.

It is not known how quickly the President will decide to grant or deny Wolf’s major disaster request for additional federal assistance. Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak, which is a required step to request a federal major disaster declaration, on March 6.

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

