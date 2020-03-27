Luzerne County COVID-19 cases jump to 55; statewide total at 2,218

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Friday confirmed that there are 531 additional positive cases of COVID-19 — 55 now in Luzerne County — bringing the statewide total to 2,218 in 50 counties.

The department also reported seven new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 22. Two have died in Luzerne County and two in Lackawanna County, where there are now 35 confirmed cases.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

There are 21,016 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;

11% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

18% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6. Currently 10 counties are under stay-at-home orders.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle

