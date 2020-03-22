Around Town: Stay healthy and active while social distancing

In this space today I’d be recapping our Best of Times Leader awards and the Wilkes-Barre POWER! March networking event that raised money for Big Brothers Big Sisters annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake.

I’d be sharing with you about the award winners and their excitement, the amount of people who turned out to support BBBS and hopefully some other musings from the week thanks to my travels.

It’s obviously a different time for us.

There won’t be recaps of any group outings because, as you know, we shouldn’t be going anywhere in or around groups.

I know many of us are feeling alone, isolated, a bit lonely and maybe even bored.

But I have to think of how lucky we are to have these things called WiFi and Internet to keep us connected.

When all of this was happening last week, I kept thinking about what I would do without the gym.

If you read this column, you know in the last year I’ve become a faithful gym goer, usually showing up six days a week for bootcamps, training or group exercise.

Thankfully my gym, Vive Health & Fitness in Kingston, put an immediate remote plan in motion so that members wouldn’t miss a beat.

Using the power of Zoom (if you read technology blogs or articles, the platform is all the rage right now), we’re doing virtual classes on our laptops, mobile devices or tablets led by our favorite instructors from home.

I’ve seen many other gyms doing the same, and it’s admirable.

Let’s face it: during these uncertain and somewhat scary times, we need the reprieve of exercise and endorphin stimulation.

If you can’t physically go to your gym or your workout spot of choice, find a way to do it from your home.

Use soup cans for dumbbells and countertops to do push-ups, if needed. It’s OK to improvise. The important thing is to take your mind off the chaos around us and take care of yourself during this time.

Finding an online community of any sort can do wonders to help us through.

I’m thankful for the power of social media – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat – to keep us informed, connected and aware of what’s happening with our family and friends, as well as the world.

We can use our platforms and connections to keep us united while we wait for updates and hopefully news on improvements.

I’ve been following the various restaurants who’ve been forced to shut down and keeping track of who’s offering what and when. I’m trying my best to support these small businesses because I know they rely on us.

Places like the Café on 315, Jonathans, TGIFridays and so many others are preparing full dinners at reasonable prices for takeout and delivery. We’ve listed them all in the paper in the past week, thanks to a list provided by Visit Luzerne County.

Our biggest priority right now should be staying healthy by keeping out of crowds and washing our hands thoroughly.

Hopefully, while social distancing, you can connect with an online community, eat some good food (whether you cook or order take out) and take time for yourself.

Sometimes great things happen when we’re forced to slow down.

Here’s hoping.

https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Mike-McGinley-Updated.cmyk-1-2-.jpg

Mike McGinley Around Town

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader Media Group’s major accounts executive. Reach him at [email protected] or 570-704-3945.

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader Media Group’s major accounts executive. Reach him at [email protected] or 570-704-3945.