West Wyoming sisters offer YouTube video on coronavirus

WEST WYOMING — Tired of hearing adults talk and talk about the coronavirus pandemic, Livi,7, and Veronica Harm, 6, decided to do something about it to get the message out to kids their own age.

The sisters, who have their own YouTube channel — Kids Show Fun! link: tinyurl.com/yxymlsf6 — took to their airwaves to give a public service announcement on how to prevent the coronavirus.

Livi and Veronica also went a step further, doing another show on how to tell if someone is washing their hands — the best way to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Their mom, Tiffany Harm, said her two oldest daughters — her third, Georgia is 2 — created their own YouTube channel and they have broadcast several shows, even one on Livi offering her sales pitch on Girl Scout cookies and another giving viewers a tour of the inside of their West Wyoming home.

“I wasn’t involved in the any of it,” Tiffany said. “That’s what the kids are doing these days.”

Tiffany said she and her husband, Matt, have been watching the news shows a lot lately and the main topic has been the coronavirus.

Livi and Veronica were getting frustrated seeing only adults talk about it and they wanted to reach out to kids their age to let them know what’s going on,” Tiffany said. “They are concerned about the coronavirus, and they want to slow it down and stop it.”

You can watch their videos, but no comments are allowed. But you can see that Livi and Veronica want to let their peers know how important it is to do what you can to stop the spread of coronavirus. They even demonstrate the proper way to wash your hands.

“Sing the ABCs, or sing any song while you’re washing your hands,” they say, emphasizing the length of time it takes to effectively wash one’s hands.

Tiffany Harm said she and Matt recently moved back to the area. Tiffany is the development director for the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh and Matt works in sales.

Regarding her daughters’ YouTube show, Tiffany said, “I think it’s great. It comes as no surprise to me at all. Livi is in theater — they both love being in front of the camera.”

Veronica, 6, and Livi, 7, Harm of West Wyoming are shown in one of their YouTube videos about prevention of the coronavirus. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_ttl031720youtubekids-3.jpg Veronica, 6, and Livi, 7, Harm of West Wyoming are shown in one of their YouTube videos about prevention of the coronavirus.

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

