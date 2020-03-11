Greater W-B Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick annual dinner postponed

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick’s 75th annual Saint Patrick’s Day dinner has been postponed amid concerns related to coronavirus.

Michael Ward, Chairman of the 2020 Dinner said, “The decision to postpone this annual event was made out of concern for the safety of our members, guests and the hotel staff.”

The event was scheduled for Friday March 13, at Genetti’s in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Ward said the dinner will be rescheduled for a later date.

Former Philadelphia Eagles kicker David Akers was scheduled to be the guest speaker at the dinner and Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA Executive Director Jim Thomas was named the organization’s Man of the Year.

By Bill O'Boyle

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

