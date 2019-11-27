Man found dead in car after W-B Twp. crash; cause of death under investigation

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police are investigating what caused the death of a 56-year-old man in a one-car accident this morning.

According to police, they responded to a one-car accident just after 7 a.m. at JB Post on Carey Avenue in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Police believe the 2001 Mazda veered onto the property from Stanton Street, striking materials that prevented it from hitting a dumpster.

Inside, police found a 56-year-old male, who was pronounced dead on the scene by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office. As of right now, police are not releasing the individual’s name, but they are confirming he is from Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they are working to identify whether the driver died as a result of the crash, or if he suffered a medical emergency that caused the crash.

More information is forthcoming.

https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_web1_Police-sirens-and-lights.jpg

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan