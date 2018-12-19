Thrashterpiece, with Black Horizon, Dissentience, Threatpoint and Cruel Bomb, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at the Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton. $5.

Christmas Show feat. Indigo Moon Brass Band and Porter & Sayles, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $15. Tickets at https://bit.ly/2rhSXH1.

Eye on Attraction’s Magic is Might, a performance of the band’s EP in its entirety with performances by Esta Coda and The Charming Beards. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Emo Night, with Scraming Infidelitiesspinning all of your favorite emo, punk and indie tunes. Opening set by Alma Mater. 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton. $5. 21+.

Big 4 of NEPA Metal, a fest featuring Threatpoint, Prosody, Slapjaw and Beyond Fallen. 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at The Vspot, 906 Providence Road, Scranton. $5.