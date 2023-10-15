Local arts, entertainment luminaries inducted in ceremony at Mohegan Pennsylvania

PLAINS TWP. — The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame has inducted its inaugural class of 2023. (See their bios here.)

The inductees were honored Saturday night at Mohegan Pennsylvania, and over 400 guests were treated with musical performances by select inductees in addition to their dinner.

The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame was formed in 2022, with a news conference announcing the formation that was held in October in the lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square.

According to Committee Member Alan K. Stout, the hall of fame is all about shining a light on the region’s talent.

“The old expression that profit is never recognized in its hometown is not true in Luzerne County,” Stout said.

“We recognize our community’s talented individuals and we celebrate them tonight,” he added.

Stout said the induction nomination process took upwards of six months, with two committees (one for arts and another for entertainment) collaborating to choose the county’s very finest representatives from each category for the inaugural class.

And these inductees were the true cause for the night’s celebration, Stout said.

“Our inaugural class celebrates some of the most talented and accomplished people that are from Luzerne County or have roots in Luzerne County, and to have so many of them here under one roof at one time on one night is unprecedented,” he said.

Stout hopes that the hall of fame and its celebration of local talent will promote both pride and confidence.

“My hope for the county is that this makes us, as a community, proud of our people and what they have done and what they have accomplished,” Stout said.

“My hope for local artists is that anybody that is younger an has an aspiration to be an artist or entertainer sees people in their community who have walked on stage and received an Oscar or a Tony Award or saw their album sell 2 million copies and knows if they can do it, I can too,” he added.

And the excitement didn’t stop with those in charge of creating the new hall of fame. Its first class of inductees share in Stout’s aspirations for other artists.

“I hope this does influence younger generations,” said Bret Alexander, a member of The Badlees. “It’s nice to have touchstones to strive for.”

And for Alexander, who grew up in Canton and now resides in Dupont, the recognition is more than just a pat on the back.

“Being an artist in any medium is not for the faint of heart. It’s a tough way to go, so whenever there’s something special like this it’s rewarding,” Alexander said.

Bobby Baird, who was also inducted into The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Saturday night for his commitment to music, couldn’t believe it when he received word that he was nominated.

“I never expected this,” Baird said.

“I always try to do my best all the time and I don’t always do my best, but I do always try— and it got me here,” he added.

According to Baird, art is a necessity, not a luxury.

“The arts are very important all over the world— not just here, and if some of the magic of the arts can rub off here in Luzerne County, that’s great,” he said.

Also, during the ceremony, Times Leader reporter Bill O’Boyle and local music legend Joe Nardone Sr. were recognized with Founders Awards for their trailblazing efforts to bring the long-awaited dream of The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame to fruition.

“This means a lot to me,” O’Boyle said.

“The true measure of any award is the past recipients and the people giving it. Since there are no past recipients, the people giving it are the most important, and I can’t think of a better group for giving it than this group that I’ve been working with for a year and a half,” he added.

The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame inaugural inductees are as follows:

Arts category:

• Adrian Pearsall

• Barbara Weisberger

• C. Edgar Patience

• George Catlin

• Hammond Edward “Ham” Fisher

• Sue Hand

• Jack Palance

• Santo Loquasto

Entertainment category

• Lee Vincent

• Joe Nardone & The All Stars

• Eddie Day Pashinski

• Jimmy Harnen

• Breaking Benjamin

• Bobby Baird

• Brunon Kryger/The Kryger Brothers

• The Buoys

• Mel Wynn & the Rhythym Aces

• The Badlees