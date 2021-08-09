🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A show this week from Wilkes-Barre hardcore up-and-comers Worn will double as a benefit for a local youth who needs some medical help.

The local punk group is coming off the back of the release of their debut LP, “Human Work,” which brings a punishing blend of traditional hardcore and powerviolence.

The record was released through From Within Records earlier this year to overwhelmingly positive praise from hard rock and metal outlets nationwide.

The band is gearing up for a release celebration show this Saturday at locally-based punk venue The Hive.

(In true hardcore style, you’ll have to message @wilkesbarre_shows on Instagram if you want to know the address of the venue).

During the show, raffle tickets will be sold as part of a benefit organized by Natalie Elms, of Scranton, who is raising money for her 12 year old cousin Mykel W., who was recently diagnosed with acute b-cell lymphoblastic leukemia. Elms asked the Weekender to not publish her cousin’s full name.

Elms, who is a friend of members of Worn, said it was important to try to get the word out.

“He’s family,” she said, matter-of-factly. “I figured this might be a good way to drum up donations.”

Daniel Schultz, lead vocalist for the group, agreed.

“We wanted to help out,” he said about Elms approaching the group. “It’s a good way to give back to the community.”

Schultz said the band has played other fundraisers for various social causes, like Black Lives Matter, so helping out in this way was important to them, too.

“Any time it arises that there’s a way to help out the community, we do it,” he said.

Those who attend the show and buy raffle tickets will have a chance to win gift cards from Marc’s Tattooing, Black Fuse Gallery and Happy Tattoo, along with gift baskets from Worn themselves, Utopia and The Releafery. Art pieces from local artists will also be available.

Elms said that she just reached out to the local businesses, and she said they were excited to get involved.

About the album

Schultz said that much of the music on the record was written pre-pandemic, but the band wasn’t able to record until after things got a bit better.

“We kind of put it on hold a little bit until the summer of last year,” he said. “We were able to get our act together and finish it out.”

Schultz said that the band decided to put out the record at the beginning of the year.

“We said, ‘Let’s put it out know, because who knows when shows will be back,’” he said.

After what Schultz called a “mind-blowing” reception to the album, he said it’ll be great to play some of the songs from it in front of an audience.

“It’s really exciting,” he said. “This is us celebrating, and to do it at a venue that the bands pretty much own is great.”

Worn’s show will feature support from The Fight, Rule Them All, C4, Brain Tourniquet and Prospect. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $10 at the door.