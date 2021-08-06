🔊 Listen to this

RANSOM TWP. — A newly-organized metal and hard rock fest is coming to Lackawanna County soon, and according to the event’s organizer, it’s sure to be brutal.

You know, in a good way.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, Horizon Fest will be taking over the Ransom Pavillion in Ransom Township, bringing together nearly 20 hard rock and metal bands of a variety of subgenres, ranging from more traditional alt-rock to some mathy metalcore.

Located at 3150 Main St., Ransom Township, the event was put together by Ricky Wells, lead vocalist and lead guitarist for Black Horizon, a locally-based metal band that draws inspiration from the sounds of thrash, groove metal and speed metal. According to Wells, the inspiration to put on the metal fest came to him after thinking there could be more opportunities for local metal acts.

“One day I thought, ‘There’s not really a lot of metal fests,’” he said, deciding that he could be the person who makes it happen.

Presented in part by Keystone Stage & Event Room, Horizon Fest will bring together at least 17 bands, most from our area but some as far away as New York. The lineup is sure to offer something for everyone, featuring pop punk from The Boastfuls, straight-ahead hard rock from The Crowning and unmitigated chaos from Vulturepeak, along with a number of other bands.

The full lineup is attached to this story as a photo.

Also on that Sunday, Wells said Black Horizon will be releasing their first full-length LP, entitled “Momento Mori.” Wells said that the album brings together some songs that were recorded roughly for previous demos, but they’ve been given new life with new recordings on the album.

“The songs are all from different times in my life,” Wells said. “I took the best of what I had and kind of gave it a revamp.”

Wells said that his work on the record, and the concert, was partially inspired by a number of big changes in his life, including the recent birth of a daughter.

“It inspires you to work harder,” he said. “I want someone to be able to listen to my music and think, ‘Wow, that sounds great,’ and it inspires them to play their own music.

“It should be a cycle that never ends,” he went on.

Wells said that Black Horizon will be playing the bulk of the new album during their set at the show.

According to Wells, tickets for the concert can be acquired by contacting one of the bands on the lineup. Otherwise, tickets will be available at the door for a price of $20, or $30 for VIP tickets.

The festival will also be host to a number of vendors, including The Nue Gallery, Ghost in a Blunt, Stellar Impressions and The Sanderson Street Tavern, who will be providing food.