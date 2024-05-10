Dane Hill and Tyler Nolan both play guitar, bass, synth, and drums — and are even known to swap instruments! Dane Hill (pictured) can even play saxophone and clarinet too!

Running in Flip-Flops recently released Tropical Comatose, the local group’s 3-track EP with each song different from the next. Pictured: Tyler Nolan.

Running in Flip-Flops is a local band unlike anything you’ve heard come out of NEPA to date. The dynamic electronica alt-rock duo recently had their fun and tasty new song, “Droptop Rocket” featured on 979X’s Locals only show with Lazy E.

Tyler Nolan and Dane Hill are the musically inclined duo behind Running in Flip-Flops. They’re a force to be reckoned with when it comes to instrumental skill and flex that in their music. They both play guitar, bass, synth, and drums — and are even known to swap instruments!

The two are a perfect creative match for the distinctive project. Dane Hill can even play saxophone and clarinet too, so with all their progressive musical ability they’re able to achieve a sound that’s right for them.

“Life has a funny way of bringing together spices in just the right quantities at just the right time in just the right size pot. That happened at the Olyphant t-ball field back in the early 2000s,” Tyler Nolan and Dane Hill of Running in Flip-Flops shared in an email interview with The Weekender.

Tyler Nolan and Dane Hill were influenced by the multiplicity of bands they listen to, including Sure Sure, Arlie, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Young the Giant, and Portugal the Man among others. Those groups are defined by their own synthesized alternative rock sound, which the duo felt reflected their personality better than the heavy music the area is often known for.

Lazy E recently played their hot new song, “Droptop Rocket” on 979X’s Locals Only show. They wanted to get people excited for their new 3-song release Tropical Comatose, so this became the debut single. The track uses tongue-twisting ska-style rap lyrics over a deliciously catchy psychedelic beat that just makes you want to groove.

“It’s our first dive into hip-hop, trying to maintain some of the trippy vibes we go for in our songs,” said Running in Flip-Flops.

Tropical Comatose was recently released on March 31 from Running in Flip-Flops. The EP features three standalone songs, each very different from the next to suit every vibe.

“The difference in the moods was intentional,” said Running in Flip-Flops. “We didn’t want to have to pigeon-hole ourselves into having to make the full-length album one style, so making the songs on the EP three distinct styles sets us up to do whatever we think is best for the album.”

After Tropical Comatose, Running in Flip-Flops is now working on their first full-length album to come. They also have plans to stay busy throughout the coming seasons with playing more shows and meeting other musicians.

“We’d like to consistently show up in downtown Scranton and force pedestrians to listen to our noise,” said Running in Flip-Flops. “We’d also like to livestream more. Lastly, we want to play our music at original shows with other original musicians, regardless of genre. “

I cover a ton of hard rock bands out of NEPA, and don’t get me wrong…I love them all deeply, but it’s exciting to see something different step into the spotlight. They combine some cool surfer sunshine with diverse technical instrumentals — just in time for summer! Running in Flip-Flops proves our area can cater to listeners of variety of genres.

“We just want the scene in the area to be more heterogeneous. Because for a long time, punk, pop-punk, and metal have been the main genres that get traction in this area. We want to throw a wrench in that,” said Running in Flip-Flops.

Tyler and Dane also want to learn more about sound engineering and recording their own music so they can continue making music exactly the way they want to. “We found our stride halfway through recording Tropical Comatose, and going forward, mixing and mastering will be much easier,” they said.

Performing is also very important to them — that’s where they really get to show off their skillz. They also guarantee anyone going to see them live will have a unique experience compared to what they’re used to.

“Listeners get to be a part of the show by giving us different genres and keys to play in. From there, we build up new jams on the spot,” said Dane Hill and Tyler Nolan.

Running in Flip-Flops is scheduled to play Porkiez in Throop on May 25, The NEPA Scene Outdoor Concert on June 14, and then Cheapshots Bar in Olyphant on July 6. They’re already set for a busy summer (how appropriate for a “Tropical Comatose”) and hope to keep filling up their schedule.

Tyler and Dane said they’d love to play any as many venues as they can. The duo is ready to bring their high-energy performances and creative alt-rock to new listeners as they keep on “running in flip-flops.”

Of the band name, Dane and Tyler explained, “Our band’s name is sort of a philosophical statement about getting through life. It ain’t always easy, but you can get through it if you just keep on runnin’.”

Keep up with Running in Flip-Flops across social media channels, listen to their music on popular streaming platforms, and come out to see them live. Hear music from bands like Running in Flip-Flops and more on 979X’s Locals Only show on Sunday nights from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.