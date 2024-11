This weekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania exhibits cross-genre music from talented artists, near and far! Get out and enjoy yourself. Whether you prefer power funk, slow jams, country rock, emo nights or trance fusion, this Live Music List has something to brighten up your week!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: American trance-fusion jam band out of Philadelphia, The Disco Biscuits are back in NEPA at Penn’s Peak on Thursday, November 7. Remember Camp Bisco? Well here’s your chance to relive those glory days with the band who made it all happen. Living in their own realm somewhere between EDM and Americana rock, The Disco Biscuits released their ninth studio album in March 2024.

by: Gabrielle Lang

PENN’S PEAK

The Disco Biscuits

THURS, NOV 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Old Crow Medicine Show

FRI, NOV 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience

SAT, NOV 9, 8:00 P.M.

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN

The Seven Wonders – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute @ Rhythm & Brews

SAT, NOV 9, 1:00 P.M.

–

Fooz Fighters – A Tribute to Foo Fighters @ Rhythm & Brews

SAT, NOV 9, 3:00 P.M.

–

Bon Poison – A Tribute to Bon Jovi and Poison @ Rhythm & Brews

SAT, NOV 9, 5:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Dashboard Mary

FRI, NOV 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

Boock & Burke

SAT, NOV 9, 8:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

H-DuO

FRI, NOV 8, 9:00 P.M.

–

Giants of Science

SAT, NOV 9, 9:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Meet Me On Marcie

FRI, NOV 8, 9:00 P.M.

THE SHAKES SPACE

Zach Sprowls, Mystic Joy, Greenfield III, and more!

SAT, NOV 9, 7:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Riley Loftus

THURS, NOV 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

FRI, NOV 8, 9:00 P.M.

–

Old Friends

SAT, NOV 9, 9:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, NOV 7, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, NOV 8, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Triple Fret

FRI, NOV 8, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

The Gypsy Magic Duo

FRI, NOV 8, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Fuzzy Park Band

FRI, NOV 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kira & Aaron

SAT, NOV 9, 7:00 P.M

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame

FRI, NOV 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

“The Sinatra Years”

SAT, NOV 9, 7:30 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

SUN, NOV 10, 4:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Rubix Kube – The 80’s Strike Back!

FRI, NOV 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Back in Black – The AC/DC Experience

SAT, NOV 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Truth – The Jeff Beck Tribute

SUN, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Allan Cooper

THURS, NOV 7, 5:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Friend of the Gypsy

FRI, NOV 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Corner Pocket Blues

SAT, NOV 9, 8:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Boot Scootin’ – A 90s Country Night

FRI, NOV 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

Elephants Dancing w/ Ashley LaRue Band, The Band Happy, Aplo

SAT, NOV 9, 8:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Pat McGlynn

FRI, NOV 8, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jim Carro

SAT, NOV 9, 6:30 P.M.

–

Blues Jam

SUN, NOV 10, 3:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR BAR

Teddy Young

FRI, NOV 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Whiskey N’ Woods

SAT, NOV 9, 7:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, NOV 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brad & Luke

FRI, NOV 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Teacher & The Poet

SAT, NOV 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley

SUN, NOV 10, 3:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Leslie Toth @ Happy Hour

FRI, NOV 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

Last Call Beautiful

FRI, NOV 8, 9:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

SAT, NOV 9, 9:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Broadway Rave @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

FRI, NOV 8, 7:30 P.M.

–

Lone Crow Rebellion @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, NOV 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience @ Sherman Theater

SAT, NOV 9, 7:00 P.M.

THE DOWN POUR

Emo Night

SAT, NOV 9, 9:30 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Lipstick & Rye Duo

FRI, NOV 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band

SAT, NOV 9, 7:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Greenfield III @ Funky Thursday

THURS, NOV 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Static in the Attic

FRI, NOV 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

Endless Dream

SAT, NOV 9, 8:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers

FRI, NOV 8, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, NOV 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Blend @ Breakers

SAT, NOV 9, 8:30 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, NOV 9, 9:30 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Paul Martin

SAT, NOV 9, 6:00 P.M

HOG’S HOLLOW SALOON

Heartstrings (Solo)

FRI, NOV 8, 7:00 P.M.

RITZ THEATER

The Funeral Portrait @ 979X Presents

FRI, NOV 8, 6:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.