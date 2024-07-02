Here’s where to go to see the fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July holiday throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Enjoy great music, try amusement rides, eat delicious food, and of course — experience gorgeous light displays this year!

Scrantastic Spectacular – July 3 @ 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm – Courthouse Square, Scranton

The Scrantastic Spectacular returns to the Electric City on July 3 to Courthouse Square for their Annual Philharmonic Concert & Fireworks. This annual fireworks extravaganza is free, fun for the whole family with food, games, fun, and music!

Local bands will play on Powell’s by Brennan Side Stage, and then the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic Brass and Percussion Members will start the concert at 8:00 p.m. After that, the fireworks are set to start over the city at 9:30 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July – July 4 at 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. @ Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre

The City of Wilkes-Barre’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July is planned for Thursday, July 4 all day long in Kirby Park. The opening ceremony opens at noon with an official welcome from Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown. The celebration boasts over 40 food and craft vendors, as well as amusement rides and games (which will also be open to the public on Wednesday, July 3).

There will also be live entertainment throughout the day including Fuzzy Park Band, Eddie Day & TNT, Suze, and Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic before the fireworks starting between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 presented by Skyshooter Displays. Kirby Park will close immediately after the fireworks.

Annual 4th of July Extravaganza – July 4 at 5:00 p.m. to close @ Backwoods Bar & Kitchen, Dallas

Backwoods Bar & Kitchen brings back their annual Fourth of July Extravaganza party for a family-friendly, cash-only day of holiday fun. They also host the 2nd Largest Hot Dog Eating Contest in the World during this event along with a pie eating contest, cornhole, face painting, live music, and a “Pyromusical Fireworks Show” when it gets dark.

$10 per vehicle to enter. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company.

The Epic TikTok High School Grad Party – July 4 at 9:00 p.m. to close @ The Mines Underground, Wilkes-Barre

Stop by The Mines Underground in Wilkes-Barre on The Fourth of July for their TikTok All-Area High School Graduation Party where they’ll be celebrating the Class of 2024. The party starts at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. All area graduating seniors are invited for a night of dancing and fun!

Everyone can get in free before 11:00 p.m. and the prices goes to $10 cover after 11 p.m. for graduates and $5 for 21 and over. It’ll be an awesome night to hear all your TikTok faves at The Mines Underground, located at 105 N. Main Street, right across the street from King’s College.

Clarks Summit Fireworks – July 3 at 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. @ Abington Heights Middle School, Clarks Summit

Rotary Club of the Abingtons holds its fireworks display on Wednesday night, July 3, with a rain date Friday, July 5 at Abington Heights Middle School. The gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for fun and food, including a number of local food trucks and activities for the kids. Fireworks start between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., Parking will be $10 per vehicle.

Tunkhannock Fireworks – July 3 at 6:00 p.m. to close @ Tunkhannock High School, Tunkhannock

Join the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock for Fireworks on Wednesday, July 3 at the Tunkhannock High School Athletic Field with Popstar Drive playing from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The food stand will be open for refreshments and will be operated by the Tunkhannock Senior Class.

Nicholson Fireworks – July 4 at 4:00 p.m. to dusk @ Nicholson Ball Field, Nicholson

The town of Nicholson has their fireworks at the Nicholson Ball Field on Thursday, July 4th with the fireworks start at dusk! Nicholson Fire Company will open the food stand and Manning’s Ice Cream truck will also be present.

North Pocono Fireworks – July 6 at 6:00 p.m. to dusk @ North Pocono Middle School, Moscow

North Pocono holds their annual fireworks display on Saturday, July 6, with the gates of North Pocono Football Stadium opening at 6:00 p.m. with food, drinks, music, and family-friendly fun to celebrate the holiday weekend! This NP tradition is hosted by the North Pocono Minisink Lions Club.

Third Annual 4th of July Event – July 3 at 5:00 p.m. to close @ Mountaintop Pub & Eatery, Mountain Top

Come out to Mountain Top Pub & Eatery to celebrate the holiday with chicken wings! Come hang out in their parking lot for the holiday and enjoy live entertainment, corn hole, a chalk drawing contest, and naturally, fireworks!

There will be a performance by Those Acoustic Guys starting at 5:00 p.m. Bring camping chairs and blankets along with you! The restaurant will run pizza & wing specials and encourage people to call ahead.

Annual Lake Wallenpaupack Fireworks Display – July 4 at 9:00 p.m. @ Wallenpaupack Area High School, Hawley

This annual fireworks display on the big, beautiful Lake Wallenpaupack is made possible every year by community donations. This year’s highly-anticipated display is set for nightfall on Thursday, July 4.