The giant punk rock summer camp takes place with three days of music, camping, vendors, and fun at West End Fairgrounds in Glibert.

Camp Punksylvania kicks off their 4th year on Friday, July 5 with an all-star punk rock lineup.

GILBERT — Riot Squad Media presents the 4th annual Camp Punksylvania camping and music festival from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7.

PA’s very own punk rock summer camp comes to a new venue at West End Fairgrounds in the Poconos this year.

The all-ages festival features four stages and creative events that showcase and uplift the voices and talents of those in marginalized communities, as well as spotlighting notable artists for the fans.

The event includes camping, crafts, vendors, games workshops, daily lineups, late night shows, scavenger hunts, and more. Kids 10 & under get in for free.

The lineup this year includes both big names in the punk rock scene as well as regional and up-and-coming artists.

Less Than Jake

The Bronx

7Seconds

Big D and the Kids Table

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Diesel Boy

The Dirty Nil

D.O.A.

Codefendants

Escape From the Zoo

Catbite

We Are the Union

Kill Lincoln

Poli Van Dam

Skating Polly

Koffin Kats

The Venomous Pinks

Flatfoot 56

Keep Flying

Fea

Some Kind of Nightmare

Working Class Stiffs

The What Nows?!

Sammy Kay

The Punk Cellist

Tired Radio

The Galaxy Has Eyes

PWRUP

Mvll Crimes

Amora

Vulture Raid

The Karens

Beef

Mary Shelley

A Day Without Love

Soji

The Car Bomb Parade

Matt Pless

Ship Of Fools

Racist Kramer

Suburban Downgrade

Black Guy Fawkes

Cardboard Homestead

The Whiskey Bats

Old Daggers

No Complyance

One Revived

The Chemical Imbalance

Career Mode

Dead, Dead Swans

Meanderthal

Sweet Anne Marie

Radical Operations

Dr. Frankenstein’s Monsters

“We’re really focusing on making this the ultimate punk rock summer camp experience. It’s so much more than just music and we’re excited to showcase that. If we can get you to come out for The Bronx and Bad Cop Bad Cop, and you end up falling in love with The Karens and A Day Without Love and making tons of new friends and memories, then our job is done. This is a family and we’re stoked to have you become part of it,” says Laura Rose, the co-founder and CEO of Riot Squad Media and Camp Punksylvania.

Camp Punksylvania is organized & operated by Riot Squad Media. Founded in 2019, Riot Squad Media is a female owned and operated DIY media agency specializing in event booking, operations and talent management.

Camp Punksylvania 2024 is sponsored by Sherman Theater, Creative Concerts, Punk Rock Saves Lives, Stupid Rad Merch Co, Skid Row Garage & WaxPax Records.