GILBERT — Riot Squad Media presents the 4th annual Camp Punksylvania camping and music festival from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7.
PA’s very own punk rock summer camp comes to a new venue at West End Fairgrounds in the Poconos this year.
The all-ages festival features four stages and creative events that showcase and uplift the voices and talents of those in marginalized communities, as well as spotlighting notable artists for the fans.
The event includes camping, crafts, vendors, games workshops, daily lineups, late night shows, scavenger hunts, and more. Kids 10 & under get in for free.
The lineup this year includes both big names in the punk rock scene as well as regional and up-and-coming artists.
- Less Than Jake
- The Bronx
- 7Seconds
- Big D and the Kids Table
- Bad Cop Bad Cop
- Diesel Boy
- The Dirty Nil
- D.O.A.
- Codefendants
- Escape From the Zoo
- Catbite
- We Are the Union
- Kill Lincoln
- Poli Van Dam
- Skating Polly
- Koffin Kats
- The Venomous Pinks
- Flatfoot 56
- Keep Flying
- Fea
- Some Kind of Nightmare
- Working Class Stiffs
- The What Nows?!
- Sammy Kay
- The Punk Cellist
- Tired Radio
- The Galaxy Has Eyes
- PWRUP
- Mvll Crimes
- Amora
- Vulture Raid
- The Karens
- Beef
- Mary Shelley
- A Day Without Love
- Soji
- The Car Bomb Parade
- Matt Pless
- Ship Of Fools
- Racist Kramer
- Suburban Downgrade
- Black Guy Fawkes
- Cardboard Homestead
- The Whiskey Bats
- Old Daggers
- No Complyance
- One Revived
- The Chemical Imbalance
- Career Mode
- Dead, Dead Swans
- Meanderthal
- Sweet Anne Marie
- Radical Operations
- Dr. Frankenstein’s Monsters
“We’re really focusing on making this the ultimate punk rock summer camp experience. It’s so much more than just music and we’re excited to showcase that. If we can get you to come out for The Bronx and Bad Cop Bad Cop, and you end up falling in love with The Karens and A Day Without Love and making tons of new friends and memories, then our job is done. This is a family and we’re stoked to have you become part of it,” says Laura Rose, the co-founder and CEO of Riot Squad Media and Camp Punksylvania.
Camp Punksylvania is organized & operated by Riot Squad Media. Founded in 2019, Riot Squad Media is a female owned and operated DIY media agency specializing in event booking, operations and talent management.
Camp Punksylvania 2024 is sponsored by Sherman Theater, Creative Concerts, Punk Rock Saves Lives, Stupid Rad Merch Co, Skid Row Garage & WaxPax Records.