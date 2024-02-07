Fight the February blues by getting out there to experience some live, local music in town this weekend. There’s talent galore at a bar, restaurant, or venue near you.
All events listed in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Jonny D (a.k.a. Jonathan Dressler) is playing somewhere in NEPA every single day of February! Catch this acoustic artist playing The Alter House on February 8, McGrath’s on February 9, Cheap Shots on February 10, and then Jam Room Brewing Company on February 11.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Scranton Art Haus
Various Artists @ NEPA Music Show Awards Ceremony
SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.
Downtown Scranton
Various Artists @ Downtown On Ice
FRI & SAT, FEB 9 & FEB 10
River Street Jazz Café
Bearly Dead
FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.
–
Baked Shrimp
SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Smooth Retsina Glow @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, FEB 10, 2:00 P.M.
–
Sick Whiskey @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Walter Lee @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, FEB 11, 2:00 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
Destination West
FRI, FEB 9, 9:00 P.M.
–
The335
SAT, FEB 10, 2:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Philidelphia Freedom – A Tribute to Elton John
SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.
Chacko’s Memory Lane
Popstar Drive
SAT, FEB 10, 8:30 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
The Boastfuls Duo
FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
South Side Five @thejoint53
FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Frost Duo @thejoint53
SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Bad Liars @ Breakers
FRI, FEB 9, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Screaming Broccoli @ Breakers
SAT, FEB 10, 8:30 P.M.
–
The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, FEB 10, 9:30 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Dina Hall
THURS, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tom Storm
FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Bandana Bros
SAT, FEB 10, 9:00 P.M.
–
Matt Filer
SUN, FEB 11, 3:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Kevin Vest
THURS, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Nino Blanco
FRI, FEB 9, 9:00 P.M.
–
Jonny D
SAT, FEB 10, 8:30 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub & Eatery
Jonny D & Ken Norton
FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.
–
Rock God Radio
SAT, FEB 10, 9:00 P.M.
Firehouse Grill & Pub
Dina Tulli Davis
FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Leeland Smith
FRI, FEB 9, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jim Carro
SAT, FEB 10, 6:30 P.M.
–
Blues Jam
SUN, FEB 11, 3:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
The Haymaker Trio
THURS, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Tori V & The Karma
FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Wayside
SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.
North Slope Pub and Eatery
Whiskey N Woods
FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sting Ray
SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Chris Shrive
SUN, FEB 11, 4:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Chris Zelenka
FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.
–
Erin McCelland
SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Dancin Machine – The Ultimate 70s Disco Tribute
FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Stranger – The Music of Billy Joel
SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, FEB 8, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
John Lukas
FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Reel in the Years
FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Paul Nelson
SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Dave and Chae Duo
FRI, FEB 9, 6:30 P.M.
–
Tim Noble Solo
SAT, FEB 10, 6:30 P.M.
The Union Craft House
Ken Norton
SAT, FEB 10, 5:00 P.M.
The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille
Sol Katana
THURS, FEB 8, 7:30 P.M.
–
The Cobra Boyz
FRI, FEB 9, 7:30 P.M.
–
Eric Rudy
SAT, FEB 10, 7:30 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Teddy Young Duo
SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.
Slingshots Bar & Grill
Crosstown Shuttle Duo
FRI, FEB 9, 6:00 P.M.
–
Skwellers
SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Blendmaster5
FRI, FEB 9, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Wanabees
SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Rose Ostrowski & Friends
SAT, FEB 10, 6:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Frankie & Toby @ Streamside
FRI, FEB 9, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Jeffrey James Band @ Streamside
SAT, FEB 10, 9:30 P.M
The Office – Mountaintop Pub
Last Call Beautiful
SAT, FEB 10, 9:00 P.M.
Jam Room Brewing Company
Billy Spanton
FRI, FEB 9, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Harrison’s
SAT, FEB 10, 5:00 P.M.
–
Jonny D
SUN, FEB 11, 2:00 P.M.
The Stonehouse
Acoustic Sessions
THURS, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
QBall
FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.
–
Pour Decisions
SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.
Beer Boys
Peach Polaroid
THURS, FEB 8, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Nived
FRI, FEB 9, 10:00 P.M.
–
DJ Kenton
SAT, FEB 10, 10:00 P.M.
The VSpot Bar
The Beards Duo
THURS, FEB 8, 8:00 P.M.
–
Militia
FRI, FEB 9, 9:00 P.M.
–
Light Weight
SAT, FEB 10, 9:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
The SeaJays
SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.
Alter House
Jonny D
THURS, FEB 8, 6:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Community Drum Circle @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, FEB 10, 12:00 P.M.
–
Winter Jam @ Sherman Theater
SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Robbie Junior: Path Less Traveled @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Queue for Ladies Night @ Renegade Winery
SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.