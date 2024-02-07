Fight the February blues by getting out there to experience some live, local music in town this weekend. There’s talent galore at a bar, restaurant, or venue near you.

All events listed in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Jonny D (a.k.a. Jonathan Dressler) is playing somewhere in NEPA every single day of February! Catch this acoustic artist playing The Alter House on February 8, McGrath’s on February 9, Cheap Shots on February 10, and then Jam Room Brewing Company on February 11.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Scranton Art Haus

Various Artists @ NEPA Music Show Awards Ceremony

SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.

Downtown Scranton

Various Artists @ Downtown On Ice

FRI & SAT, FEB 9 & FEB 10

River Street Jazz Café

Bearly Dead

FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Baked Shrimp

SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Smooth Retsina Glow @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, FEB 10, 2:00 P.M.

–

Sick Whiskey @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Walter Lee @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, FEB 11, 2:00 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

Destination West

FRI, FEB 9, 9:00 P.M.

–

The335

SAT, FEB 10, 2:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Philidelphia Freedom – A Tribute to Elton John

SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.

Chacko’s Memory Lane

Popstar Drive

SAT, FEB 10, 8:30 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

The Boastfuls Duo

FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

South Side Five @thejoint53

FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Frost Duo @thejoint53

SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Bad Liars @ Breakers

FRI, FEB 9, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Screaming Broccoli @ Breakers

SAT, FEB 10, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, FEB 10, 9:30 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Dina Hall

THURS, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Storm

FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bandana Bros

SAT, FEB 10, 9:00 P.M.

–

Matt Filer

SUN, FEB 11, 3:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Kevin Vest

THURS, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Nino Blanco

FRI, FEB 9, 9:00 P.M.

–

Jonny D

SAT, FEB 10, 8:30 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub & Eatery

Jonny D & Ken Norton

FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Rock God Radio

SAT, FEB 10, 9:00 P.M.

Firehouse Grill & Pub

Dina Tulli Davis

FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Leeland Smith

FRI, FEB 9, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jim Carro

SAT, FEB 10, 6:30 P.M.

–

Blues Jam

SUN, FEB 11, 3:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

The Haymaker Trio

THURS, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Tori V & The Karma

FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Wayside

SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.

North Slope Pub and Eatery

Whiskey N Woods

FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sting Ray

SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Chris Shrive

SUN, FEB 11, 4:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Chris Zelenka

FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Erin McCelland

SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Dancin Machine – The Ultimate 70s Disco Tribute

FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Stranger – The Music of Billy Joel

SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, FEB 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

John Lukas

FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Reel in the Years

FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Paul Nelson

SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Dave and Chae Duo

FRI, FEB 9, 6:30 P.M.

–

Tim Noble Solo

SAT, FEB 10, 6:30 P.M.

The Union Craft House

Ken Norton

SAT, FEB 10, 5:00 P.M.

The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille

Sol Katana

THURS, FEB 8, 7:30 P.M.

–

The Cobra Boyz

FRI, FEB 9, 7:30 P.M.

–

Eric Rudy

SAT, FEB 10, 7:30 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, FEB 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Teddy Young Duo

SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.

Slingshots Bar & Grill

Crosstown Shuttle Duo

FRI, FEB 9, 6:00 P.M.

–

Skwellers

SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Blendmaster5

FRI, FEB 9, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Wanabees

SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Rose Ostrowski & Friends

SAT, FEB 10, 6:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby @ Streamside

FRI, FEB 9, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Jeffrey James Band @ Streamside

SAT, FEB 10, 9:30 P.M

The Office – Mountaintop Pub

Last Call Beautiful

SAT, FEB 10, 9:00 P.M.

Jam Room Brewing Company

Billy Spanton

FRI, FEB 9, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Harrison’s

SAT, FEB 10, 5:00 P.M.

–

Jonny D

SUN, FEB 11, 2:00 P.M.

The Stonehouse

Acoustic Sessions

THURS, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

QBall

FRI, FEB 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Pour Decisions

SAT, FEB 10, 8:00 P.M.

Beer Boys

Peach Polaroid

THURS, FEB 8, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Nived

FRI, FEB 9, 10:00 P.M.

–

DJ Kenton

SAT, FEB 10, 10:00 P.M.

The VSpot Bar

The Beards Duo

THURS, FEB 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

Militia

FRI, FEB 9, 9:00 P.M.

–

Light Weight

SAT, FEB 10, 9:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

The SeaJays

SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.

Alter House

Jonny D

THURS, FEB 8, 6:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Community Drum Circle @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, FEB 10, 12:00 P.M.

–

Winter Jam @ Sherman Theater

SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Robbie Junior: Path Less Traveled @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Queue for Ladies Night @ Renegade Winery

SAT, FEB 10, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.