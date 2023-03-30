The Garden Drive-In’s annual flea market will take place every Sunday (except Easter Sunday), from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, the Spring Craft Fair will take place April 15 at 9 a.m., with over 150 crafters scheduled to attend.

The Garden Drive-In, located in Hunlock Creek, will reopen for the season starting this Friday. ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ and ‘Scream VI’ will play on screen 1, with ‘Cocaine Bear’ and ‘65’ playing on screen 2. Movies will begin at 8 p.m.

With warmer weather on the horizon, families can once again enjoy a movie night out under the stars as two local drive-in theaters reopen for the season.

The Moonlite Drive-In, located in West Wyoming, will play “Scream VI” and “Cocaine Bear” on Friday and Saturday while the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek will be open Friday through Sunday, playing “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Scream VI” on Screen 1, and “65” and “Cocaine Bear” on Screen 2.

Audiences can enjoy two films for the price of one. The Garden Drive-In charges $7 per person, while the Moonlite charges $8 for adults and $5 for children 3-11.

In addition to screening the latest releases, the Moonlite and Garden Drive-In have a number of craft fairs and fundraisers coming up in the next few weeks.

Garden Drive-In’s annual flea market is now open and will run until October. It will take place every Sunday, beginning at 7 a.m., except Easter Sunday. Weekly spots for vendors start at $20.

The Spring Craft Fair at the Garden Drive-In will take place April 15, with more than 160 crafters expected to attend. On April 22, Junior Leaderships’ Sweetly United will host a Drive-In Bingo benefiting Candy’s Place.

The Moonlite Drive-In will hold its craft fair once a month, beginning Sunday, April 2. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendor spots are available for $20.

Changing times

Times have certainly changed since the heyday of the drive-in theater. While there were once over 4,000 outdoor theaters nationwide in 1958, by the mid ’70s, that number was in rapid decline. According to the National Drive-In Owners Association, over 1,000 screens closed between 1978-1988.

In the midst of it all the Garden Drive-In, originally opened in 1952, clung to life. Last year, the two-screen theater celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Ian Bell, who runs the Garden Drive-In with his business partner, Stephen Zelenak, said they have the community to thank for keeping them in business all these years.

“They support us,” Bell said. “We have a lot of return people that come every weekend to see a movie.”

Things haven’t always been smooth sailing, of course, and the Garden Drive-In faced a number of challenges over the years, including a flood in the summer of 2011 that nearly destroyed the place.

While drive-ins had a resurgence in popularity during the pandemic, same-day streaming — a consequence of in-door movie theaters being forced to close — was not as kind.

“By the time we get it, everyone’s already seen it,” Zelenak explained.

The pandemic also posed another, more immediate problem: with the world put on pause, studios simply weren’t releasing new movies.

The Moonlite, which closed in the early ’80s, reopened five months before the start of the pandemic, in the fall of 2019. Eric Symeon, who bought the Moonlite in 2017 and worked for two years on extensive renovations, said it was a difficult time.

However, Eric said he made up for the lack of new releases by playing classic films like “Star Wars” and “Jaws.” This is a practice Symeon has continued, especially toward the end of the season. Last year, audiences enjoyed movies at the Moonlite until mid-November. The theater played holiday staples like “Elf” and “A Christmas Story.”

Since re-opening, Symeon said the single screen theater has only grown in popularity.

“Attendance keeps picking up more and more,” he said.

Special events and more

It’s clear the experience of going to the drive-in has remained a special one. Audiences have much to look forward to this summer, from new releases, fundraisers, festivals and special events.

“We’re talking with a few people about doing another horror fest,” said Zelenak. He added that they’re always open to ideas. People can suggest movies to them online through the drive-in’s Facebook page.

In July, the Garden Drive-In will hold its annual fireworks show, as well as a Trunk or Treat for Halloween.

To benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Moonlite will host the Rhythm and Wine Festival on Aug. 26. On Sept. 23, the theater will hold a special showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” accompanied by a shadow cast.