Venues, get ready to unlock your outdoor areas. Spring has fully spring and so has this weekend’s list of local live music! Experience rock music, folk music, and everything in between from Thursday, March 30 to Sunday, April 2 in Northeast PA.

***

The Sherman Theater

Life of Agony

SAT, APRIL 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Silverstein w/ dayseeker and SeeYouSpaceCowboy

SUN, APRIL 2, 6:00 P.M.

***

Scranton Cultural Center

Dishonest Fiddlers, JP Biondo, Little Toby Walker and the Hot Club of Scranton for String Fling

FRI, MARCH 31, 7:30 P.M.

***

Broadway Grille

Shenanigans

FRI, MARCH 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shellshocked Churchills

SAT, APRIL 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Curious Dog

SUN, APRIL 2, 3:00 P.M.

***

River Street Jazz Café

Picture Perfect

SAT, APRIL 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

Tropidelic w/ Elephants Dancing

SUN, APRIL 1, 8:00 P.M.

***

The Woodlands

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ The Executive Lounge

FRI, MARCH 31, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Nived @ Club Evolution

FRI, MARCH 31, 9:00 P.M.

–

M-80 @ Club Evolution

SAT, APRIL 1, 9:30 P.M.

***

The Keystone Stage

Realign – Godsmack Tribute

FRI, MARCH 31, 8:00 P.M.

***

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Soulshine – Tribute to the Allman Brothers

SAT, APRIL 1, 8:00 P.M.

***

Mohegan Sun Casino

Leighann & Company @ Breakers

FRI, MARCH 31, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Lesser Knowns @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, MARCH 31, 9:30 P.M.

–

Fuzzy Park Band @ Breakers

SAT, APRIL 1, 8:30 P.M.

–

Social Call Trio @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, APRIL 1, 9:30 P.M.

***

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Smooth Retsina Glow for Rhythm & Brews

FRI, MARCH 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brian St. John for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, APRIL 1, 2:00 P.M.

–

Nikki Briar for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, APRIL 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Downtown Jimmy Brown Duo for Hair of the Bear

SUN, APRIL 2, 10:30 A.M.

–

Earth Song for Rhythm and Blues

SUN, APRIL 2, 2:00 P.M.

***

Original Pocono Pub

Andrew Tirado

FRI, MARCH 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

Erin McClelland

SAT, APRIL 1, 8:00 P.M.

***

Groove Brewing

Jeff Lewis for Food Truck Saturday w/ Curbside Crave

SAT, APRIL 1, 3:00 P.M.

***

Penn’s Peak

Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone

FRI, MARCH 31, 8:00 P.M.

***

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, MARCH 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Heads Up Duo

FRI, MARCH 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

Snowblind

SAT, APRIL 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Wannabees

SUN, APRIL 2, 5:00 p.m.

***

The Dock on Wallenpaupack

Cobra Boyz for Fireside Live Series

FRI, MARCH 31, 6:00 P.M.

***

Drafts Bar & Grill

Sarah Sings

THURS, MARCH 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Eric Rudy

FRI, MARCH 31, 7:00 P.M.

***

The VSpot

Eddie Appnel

THURS, MARCH 30, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Mesos

FRI, MARCH 31, 9:00 P.M.

–

Tori V & The Karma

SAT, APRIL 1, 9:00 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Crash

FRI, MARCH 31, 7:00 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Autumn Falls

FRI, MARCH 31, 6:00 P.M.

***

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Room 108

FRI, MARCH 31, 10:00 P.M.

–

Matt Bennick Trio

SAT, APRIL 1, 9:00 P.M.

***

Boulder View Tavern

Erin McClelland

THURS, MARCH 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Erin McClelland

FRI, MARCH 31, 6:00 P.M.

***

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Jung Bergo

THURS, MARCH 30, 7:00 P.M.

***

Benny Brewing Co.

Tim Noble

FRI, MARCH 31, 6:30 P.M.

–

Teddy Young Duo

SAT, APRIL 1, 6:30 P.M.

***

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabby Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.