Venues, get ready to unlock your outdoor areas. Spring has fully spring and so has this weekend’s list of local live music! Experience rock music, folk music, and everything in between from Thursday, March 30 to Sunday, April 2 in Northeast PA.
***
The Sherman Theater
Life of Agony
SAT, APRIL 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
Silverstein w/ dayseeker and SeeYouSpaceCowboy
SUN, APRIL 2, 6:00 P.M.
***
Scranton Cultural Center
Dishonest Fiddlers, JP Biondo, Little Toby Walker and the Hot Club of Scranton for String Fling
FRI, MARCH 31, 7:30 P.M.
***
Broadway Grille
Shenanigans
FRI, MARCH 31, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shellshocked Churchills
SAT, APRIL 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Curious Dog
SUN, APRIL 2, 3:00 P.M.
***
River Street Jazz Café
Picture Perfect
SAT, APRIL 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Tropidelic w/ Elephants Dancing
SUN, APRIL 1, 8:00 P.M.
***
The Woodlands
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ The Executive Lounge
FRI, MARCH 31, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Nived @ Club Evolution
FRI, MARCH 31, 9:00 P.M.
–
M-80 @ Club Evolution
SAT, APRIL 1, 9:30 P.M.
***
The Keystone Stage
Realign – Godsmack Tribute
FRI, MARCH 31, 8:00 P.M.
***
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Soulshine – Tribute to the Allman Brothers
SAT, APRIL 1, 8:00 P.M.
***
Mohegan Sun Casino
Leighann & Company @ Breakers
FRI, MARCH 31, 8:30 P.M.
–
The Lesser Knowns @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, MARCH 31, 9:30 P.M.
–
Fuzzy Park Band @ Breakers
SAT, APRIL 1, 8:30 P.M.
–
Social Call Trio @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, APRIL 1, 9:30 P.M.
***
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Smooth Retsina Glow for Rhythm & Brews
FRI, MARCH 31, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brian St. John for Rhythm & Brews
SAT, APRIL 1, 2:00 P.M.
–
Nikki Briar for Rhythm & Brews
SAT, APRIL 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Downtown Jimmy Brown Duo for Hair of the Bear
SUN, APRIL 2, 10:30 A.M.
–
Earth Song for Rhythm and Blues
SUN, APRIL 2, 2:00 P.M.
***
Original Pocono Pub
Andrew Tirado
FRI, MARCH 31, 8:00 P.M.
–
Erin McClelland
SAT, APRIL 1, 8:00 P.M.
***
Groove Brewing
Jeff Lewis for Food Truck Saturday w/ Curbside Crave
SAT, APRIL 1, 3:00 P.M.
***
Penn’s Peak
Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone
FRI, MARCH 31, 8:00 P.M.
***
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, MARCH 30, 7:00 P.M.
–
Heads Up Duo
FRI, MARCH 31, 7:00 P.M.
–
Snowblind
SAT, APRIL 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Wannabees
SUN, APRIL 2, 5:00 p.m.
***
The Dock on Wallenpaupack
Cobra Boyz for Fireside Live Series
FRI, MARCH 31, 6:00 P.M.
***
Drafts Bar & Grill
Sarah Sings
THURS, MARCH 30, 6:00 P.M.
–
Eric Rudy
FRI, MARCH 31, 7:00 P.M.
***
The VSpot
Eddie Appnel
THURS, MARCH 30, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Mesos
FRI, MARCH 31, 9:00 P.M.
–
Tori V & The Karma
SAT, APRIL 1, 9:00 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Crash
FRI, MARCH 31, 7:00 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Autumn Falls
FRI, MARCH 31, 6:00 P.M.
***
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Room 108
FRI, MARCH 31, 10:00 P.M.
–
Matt Bennick Trio
SAT, APRIL 1, 9:00 P.M.
***
Boulder View Tavern
Erin McClelland
THURS, MARCH 30, 6:00 P.M.
–
Erin McClelland
FRI, MARCH 31, 6:00 P.M.
***
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Jung Bergo
THURS, MARCH 30, 7:00 P.M.
***
Benny Brewing Co.
Tim Noble
FRI, MARCH 31, 6:30 P.M.
–
Teddy Young Duo
SAT, APRIL 1, 6:30 P.M.
***
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabby Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.