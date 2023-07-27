PLAINS TWP. — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday approved three consent agreements presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel during its public meeting regarding violations that occurred at casinos.

Total fines levied were $67,500.

The approved consent agreements were the result of negotiations between OEC and:

• Downs Racing, L.P., operator of Mohegan Pennsylvania, a $50,000 fine for allowing individuals under the age of 21 to gain access to the gaming floor. In the first incident, the individual gained access multiple times to gamble. In the other incident, the individual gained access and was provided alcohol.

• Holdings Acquisition, L.P., operator of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, a $10,000 fine for allowing an individual under the age of 21 to gain access to the gaming floor and gamble.

• Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, L.P., operator of Rivers Casino Philadelphia, a $7,500 fine for allowing an untrained employee to deal roulette.

Copies of the approved consent agreements offering more details on these matters are available upon request through the Board’s Office of Communications.

The Board also acted on petitions filed by OEC to ban seven adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving a total of nine minors unattended in order to engage in gaming activities:

• A male and female were placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 9-year-old child unattended in a hotel room numerous times at Mt. Airy Casino Resort for a total of 7 hours 48 minutes over a 2-½ day period in order to gamble.

• A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 5-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for 35 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook.

• A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 3-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Live! Philadelphia Hotel and Casino for 10 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook.

• A female patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving four children, ages 2, 10, 13 and 13 unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh for 40 minutes while she patronized the casino and observed an acquaintance gambling.

• A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 7-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Parx Casino Bensalem for 23 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook and at a slot machine.

• A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving an 11-month-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for 42 minutes while he gambled at table games.

The Board’s actions serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children.

Leaving minors unattended at a Pennsylvania casino also subjects the offending adult to criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from all Pennsylvania casinos.