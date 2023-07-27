WILKES-BARRE — The NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking will present the Red Sand Project at two locations in recognition of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Suzanne M. Beck, Chief Executive Officer at the Victims Resource Center in Wilkes-Barre said this visual presentation will actively involve participants by filling the sidewalk cracks with red sand to signify those people who fall through the cracks, like so many victims of human trafficking in our own community.

“Human Trafficking victims can be recruited and trafficked in our own home towns, including here in NEPA,” Beck said. “Pennsylvania is ranked 9th in the nation for reported cases of trafficking, and while this is for reported cases, human trafficking is notoriously one of the most under-reported crimes.”

Beck said Friday’s event on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square is open to the community.

WHAT: NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking Red Sand Project

WHEN: Friday, July 28, 2023 and Monday, July 31, 2023

WHERE:

• Wilkes-Barre Public Square, noon Friday, July 28

• Tunkhannock in front of the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., noon Monday, July 31

The NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking is a collaborative, multi-disciplinary effort to establish and incorporate best practices to identify and serve victims and at-risk populations, investigate and prosecute perpetrators and increase overall awareness of the purpose of preventing and eliminating exploitation and Human Trafficking, and assisting victims suffering from these crimes to achieve restoration and justice.