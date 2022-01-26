🔊 Listen to this

Playing the Music of Genesis, the band RAEL will share their “Musical Box” of songs at the Sherman Theater at 524 Main St., Stroudsburg, on March 5.

The show features the best of the early era Genesis music and songs from Peter Gabriel.

RAEL – The Music of Genesis, is a New York and Northern New Jersey-based tribute band that captures the energy and originality of the “early years” live stage performances by Genesis. RAEL pays homage to the most groundbreaking and influential band in the progressive rock genre by incorporating the musical excellence, lyrical storytelling, and theatricality that brought Genesis to a position of prominence in the rock world.

The members of RAEL are Lloyd Gold providing lead vocals and flute, Mike Blemonte on bass, Paul Sheehan on drums, Michael Labuono on keyboards, and Sal Locascio on guitar. The band is focused on faithfully reproducing full album versions from the Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett days of Genesis. Performances include tracks from Nursery Cryme, Foxtrot, Selling England by the Pound, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway and A Trick of the Tail.

Tickets are available online through shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office (570) 420-2808.

The Sherman Theater is Monroe County’s only nationally ranked, non-profit theater and performing arts center. Located in downtown Stroudsburg, PA, the Sherman Theater has proudly served the Pocono region for 90 years. The Theater and Performing Arts Center is committed to strengthening the community by producing culturally-diverse, nationally-known professional acts and festivals at the theater and at satellite locations throughout Monroe County for people of all ages, by providing an opportunity for local artists to perform, and by creating economic development in the region. The Sherman Theater projects and events attract over 100,000 visitors to the Pocono Region annually. For more information call 570-420-2808 or visit www.shermantheater.com.