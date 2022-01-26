🔊 Listen to this

“Call of the Wild” for grades 4 and up will be presented Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m.

“The Little Red Hen” for grades K-5 will be presented Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10 a.m.

WILKES-BARRE — The F.M. Kirby Center is thrilled to announce return of in-person ‘Young People’s Theater Series’ shows. All five shows are available free of charge to teachers and parents.

• “Call of the Wild” for grades 4 and up — Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, 10 a.m.

• “Harriet Tubman” & the Underground Railroad for grades 3-8 — Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, 10 a.m.

• “I Have A Dream” for grades 3 and up — Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10 a.m.

• “The Little Red Hen” for grades K-5 — Monday, April 25, 2022, 10 a.m.

• “Charlotte’s Web” for grades K-5 – Monday, May 2, 2022, 10 a.m.

Teachers and parents can visit kirbycenter.org for more information. Questions can be directed to marketing@kirbycenter.org and reservations can be made at the Kirby Center Box Office at 570-826- 1100. All reservation numbers are final.

The 2021-2022 season marks the sixth consecutive season that the F.M. Kirby Center has presented their “Young People’s Theater Series” free of charge. This has been made possible thanks to loyal support from an Anonymous Donor, the Bergman Foundation, Highmark, Pennsylvania Skills, The Procter & Gamble Paper Products Company, and participants through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program: Fidelity Bank, Lackawanna Casualty Company, M&T Bank, PPL Electric Utilities.

Last year, the F.M. Kirby Center presented six “Young People’s Theater Series” performances that were entirely virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are incredibly excited to invite students back into our building for our YPTS this year,” said F.M. Kirby Center Marketing Manager Lauren Menn.

The February 2022 performance of “Call of the Wild” will be the first in-person show for students at the F.M. Kirby Center since February 2020.

“Harriet Tubman & the Underground Railroad,” “The Little Red Hen” and “I Have A Dream” are presented by Virginia Repertory Theatre, a nonprofit, professional theatre company with four distinct venues, an educational touring arm, and an annual audience over 530,000. Virginia Rep is the largest professional theatre and one of the largest performing arts organizations in Central Virginia.

“Charlotte’s Web” is presented by TheaterWorksUSA, a company that has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. Since 1962, the organization has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 130 original plays and musicals.

“Call of the Wild” is presented by Holden & Arts Association, a booking agency that connects exceptional performing artists from all over the world with North American venues. They seek to create rich partnerships and share stories that inspire, educate, entertain, and empower audiences of all ages.

More information and descriptions of the shows are available at kirbycenter.org.