From the director of The Bourne Identity and Mr. and Mrs. Smith comes this brand-new caper starring Matt Damon as “Rory” and Casey Affleck as “Cobby,” two sidekicks who plan a robbery. But, like many things in this life, things don’t go according to plan.

If I had a dollar for every time my life didn’t go the way it was supposed to, I would be eating chop suey in China right now and not working four damn jobs just to support myself and my cats. Instead of killing myself paying all these over-bloated Pennsylvania taxes, maybe I should plan a robbery too? On second thought, nah, I guess I will just continue to be a working stiff the way my momma raised me.

Costarring in this crime comedy is Hong Chau, who was nominated for an Oscar for The Whale, but now as Dr. Donna Rivera in her follow-up role to the Oscar sensation. Out of all the characters, she is the most likable of the bunch, no question. No big surprise, leave it to a woman!

Not to sound superficial, but Matt Damon looked better in this than he has in years. He didn’t appear as bloated. Believe me, it takes one to know one, I wake up and look in the mirror and I see the Marshmallow Man looking back! On the poster, I had to look twice, as I confused Casey for his older brother Ben Affleck, who just announced Jennifer Lopez was divorcing the superstar. Oh, to have the troubles of the rich and famous…

Ving Rhames even makes a supporting appearance in this one, that dude always seems like someone you would want to sit down and sip some whiskey with. Straight up of course.

The Instigators is fun, fast, and easy to get wrapped up into. Apple TV+ has another hit on their hands, as the streaming platform is gaining ground on some of the bigger names like Netflix and Paramount. This one, being a mainly streaming film, never felt cheap and brought the thrills. Instigate your will to turn this one on and maybe even have yourself a blast in the process.

”The Instigators,” starring: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck

Christopher’s Meow Score: “7 1/2” paws out of 10.