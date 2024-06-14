A summer fling…? Please count me in!!!

“The Idea of You” is the latest rom-com streaming on Prime video starring Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (Les Miserables) as Solene, a newly crowned 40-year-old virgin, I mean woman (wrong movie) entering a new decade and a new stance on life.

Somewhat recently divorced and now a single mother of a teenage daughter, this working art gallery professional isn’t quite sure about her next step. And let me reassure you ladies and bugs, it is perfectly fine not knowing what is in your immediate future. It will find you, believe me. Stay on course. I’ve been there and everything looks better in 20/20 hindsight. Trust the process.

Organically bumping into and meeting a much younger musical pop star named “Hayes,” played gently by Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue) and rumored to have been inspired by Harry Styles, as they both strike a similar style and resemblance. Be forewarned, the May/December romance is perhaps in for a few natural bumps in the road.

This sweet flick raises some real legit questions to its audience. Is an age gap really still a problem in 2024? Why is it that when a older man is with a younger gal it seems more acceptable then when an older woman is with a younger guy? Talk about an unfair double standard!

The supporting players in this cutesy movie might as well have been cardboard cutouts resembling anything even remotely close to real people. The stereotypes depicted here made me want to dry heave quietly in my mouth. Could we be anymore generic with some of these characters, let alone the script writing here Hollywood, jheesh?!

I will say the chemistry between the two leads was amusing to watch. I hate to use this overused antidote, but The Idea of You “is what it is.” Be easy on it and it will in turn be easy on you. That theory goes with most things in this life though my friend, enjoy it. Because, why not?

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “5” paws out of 10.