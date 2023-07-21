Just last year. Tom Cruise helped save physical brick and mortar movie houses worldwide., which were hurting in a clear post-covid slump financially, with his sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Less than a year later he is back at it, contributing once again with the seventh installment in the highly successful Mission Impossible franchise.

In the latest, Ethan Hunt and his team of spy operatives must track down a hidden key which holds the future powers and destruction of the world as they know it.

Opening up with an impressive $75 million domestic box office tally in just week one, this reviewer has got to be blunt about one thing. This particular Mission Impossible is hands down one of the most impressive action films I have ever seen! Performing his own jaw-dropping action sequences at 62 years young, Tommy boy succeeds yet again! This man is a superstar for a reason.

The much-hyped motorbike scene where Ethan rides and then parachutes off a mountainside cliff was every bit as breathtaking as you would have imagined. Just when you think that segment can’t be topped, here comes a runaway train. There have been many train rail car sequences in films for eons, but never quite as thrilling as this one. You are truly clenching onto your seat during every nail-biting scene from start to finish. My personal life at one time could have been considered a runaway train, but with time, experience, and wisdom I was able to get it back on track.

The great thing about this franchise is that you can really pick up and watch any movie and don’t necessarily need to have seen or remembered any of the previous films. Each installment has a separate meaty story of its own. Now with the current actors’ strike, it appears production to the conclusion to this saga will be stalled out again. UGH!!! I don’t want to have to wait two years (or more) to witness the conclusion. Well just like the old saying goes, “patience is a virtue.”

“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1,” starring Tom Cruise.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: 9 ½ paws out of 10.