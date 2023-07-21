WILKES-BARRE – The 5th annual “Rockin’ The River” music series continues Friday, July 21, with “An Evening With Stevie: A Tribute to Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac.” Also on the lineup are special guests, Plus 3.

Rockin’ The River takes place at the Millennium Circle at River Common in Wilkes-Barre. The shows, which are organized by Visit Luzerne County, are open to the public, free and all-ages. There will be food vendors, craft beer from the Susquehanna Brewing Company and wine from Bank & Vine/Friedman Hospitality.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. There will be opening remarks at 6:00 p.m. and the music will begin at 6:10 p.m. Shows conclude at 9 p.m. Major sponsors are Geisinger, Discover NEPA, the City of Wilkes-Barre and Mountain Productions.