James and Em Foster are a couple vacationing at an all-inclusive beach resort in the fictional island of La Tolqa, when a fatal excursion outside of the resort’s swanky compound changes the lives of those involved forever.

First of all, before I dive right into this pool, what writer chooses the characters names in some of these movies? They deserve to be fired; the wife’s whole name is “Em?” Like come on, why don’t we just call her something outlandish like Apple or Cricket like lot of Hollywood’s elites are naming their children. Alexander Skarsgard (The Legend Of Tarzan, True Blood) plays “James,” a small-time author, with conviction might I add as the classy, hunky, yet dumbbell hubby as the lead of this film.

Horror goddess and overrated cult-followed actress Mia Goth (X) plays “Gabi Bauer,” another island vacationer and fan of the male author when she recognizes him while vacationing on the beach. The mysterious woman invites the sleepy American couple to join her and her ill-fitting posse, when they decide to leave the resort in this developing country. Let me warn you the viewer, not everything is as it seems, but then again what in this world is?

Infinity Pool is part slapstick in how gratuitous it is with all its shock violence and imagery. It is hard to take it seriously at times. Filmed entirely in Croatia, I wanted to like this thriller so bad as I have read and heard so much buzz about it. I was just left feeling flat and not really caring for much of the characters or outcome.

This is 100% an arthouse film in every sense of the definition that is trying to be so much more than it is; can we say pretentious much? Just deliver your audience the goods and we may like you! Sadly, we are just left feeling like we were just in Mexico and mistakenly drank the water. You know what that leads to; well, I sure hope you do. Originally slapped with a shock NC-17 rating, the studio played nice and edited the film down to a more respectable R-rating. Perhaps I would have liked it more if it wasn’t trying to be something it is not.

The lesson to take from this film, and my review for that matter…? Be authentic, deliver substance, and maybe, just maybe you could be something great. Otherwise, you just end up being what happens when you accidently drink the water in Mexico, just a big pile of steaming poop! One of the worst motion pictures of 2023 so far.

“Infinity Pool,” starring: Alexander Skarsgard, Mia Goth

Christopher’s “Meow” Rating: “3” paws out of 10.