It was estimated that an overbloated 45 million Americans hit the open road this past Memorial Day weekend, traveling a minimum of 50 miles. I never quite understood the rationality of going away (especially flying), which is such a process for a measly three or four days. If I am going somewhere big, I want the whole enchilada, meaning the minimum is an entire week! Otherwise, don’t waste my time.

In the newest psychological horror to hit the big screen this past weekend, “Passenger,” two unknown actors play lovebirds who witness a freak accident while traveling in the rural mountains. They make the ultimate mistake, deciding to stop and offer help. It may sound harsh, and I don’t know about you, but in this day and age, I don’t stop my car to help or pick up anyone. No way, Ray! Now, if it were an animal in need, I may reconsider.

Trying to capitalize on the recent ballooned success of “Obsession,” which I coincidentally just reviewed last week, sadly, “Passenger,” although not a flop by any means, did not go the extra mile, wink! Sorry, not sorry for the old man pun.

Starring in a small supporting role is Academy Award winner Melissa Leo (“The Fighter,” “21 Grams”), who plays Diana Larson, a fellow camper and open road vagabond who offers the young couple sound advice and eerie superstition.

“Passenger” is, by all means, a decent addition to the horror library, but it will not be a standout. It contains ample jump scares throughout, but misses a turn signal or two when maneuvering its necessary in-depth story. Proceed with flagger force caution, and maybe perhaps just wait for streaming!

“Passenger”

Starring: Melissa Leo

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6” paws out of 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.