The William G. McGowan Charitable Fund recently presented $25,000 to Junior Achievement of NEPA in support of programs to bridge the gaps in educational attainment caused by the pandemic disruptions in learning. Through this partnership, students will participate in programs to re-engage with the learning process, understand the importance of finances, explore career options, and become inspired toward a pathway for future success.

Junior Achievement programs engage area students from K-12 with more important than ever, hands-on, interactive programs and exploration on job and career readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

“Our programs help students make a connection between what they are learning in school and their future,” said Junior Achievement of NEPA President, Susan Magnotta. “Volunteer role models from the public, private, and non-profit sectors lead the interactive programs with students, share their own life experiences, and open students’ minds to a world of job and career options they may have never before dreamed possible.”

“I am thrilled on behalf of the McGowan Foundation to collaborate with Junior Achievement as it strengthens the youth of our community through impactful outreach and programming,” said Gertrude C. McGowan, Esq., William G. McGowan Charitable Fund Board Member.

“Community funding such as the William G. McGowan Charitable Fund is critical for Junior Achievement to continue delivering these engaging programs to students in our community and help empower them toward a promising future and improved economic mobility. We are deeply appreciative of the McGowan Charitable Fund’s support,” Magnotta added.

For more information about Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania, visit www.nepa.ja.org or call 570-602-3600.