MOUNT POCONO — Just in time for this Mother’s Day, Mount Airy Casino Resort presents An Evening with Celebrity New Jersey Housewife Teresa Guidice on Saturday, May 3, at 8 p.m.

This promises a table-flipping, drink-spilling good time when one of the realest housewives of all time headlines an intimate, fun-filled evening at the Pocono resort and casino.

The dazzling New Jersey Housewife will spill all the juicy deets on her personal life, cherished family, amazing businesses, and how fame has changed and challenged her since she first appeared on “Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of New Jersey” (RHONJ) when it debuted in 2009.

Her appearance will also include a moderated question and answer session, followed by a meet and greet and fan photo ops. A cash bar with signature cocktails will also be available to guests.

Real Housewives fans won’t want to miss this outrageous, courageous, sometimes bawdy but always honest “sip and chat.” From her iconic status as an original cast member of RHONJ to her ventures across television, publishing and uh, that short stay in prison, Teresa Giudice remains an enduring and influential reality TV personality.

With her signature outspoken personality, glamorous lifestyle, and viral moments, Teresa Guidice became one of the most recognized and talked-about personalities Real Housewives franchise to date. Beyond RHONJ, she’s appeared in “E’s House of Villians,” “The Celebrity Apprentice,” and “Dancing With The Stars.” She’s also a New York Times bestselling author.

Tickets for the 21-and-over event are $35 and go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. at MountAiryCasino.Com.