WILKES-BARRE – Legendary artist Trey Anastasio will perform an acoustic evening of music at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Trey Anastasio announced a very special solo acoustic run getting underway this March and visiting US theatres and concert halls through early April. For complete details, please see trey.com/tour.

Rolling Stone magazine has ranked Anastasio among the greatest guitarists of all time. Over the past four decades, composer/guitarist/vocalist Trey Anastasio has forged a multi-faceted career, winning acclaim and garnering accolades across genres including rock, classical, musical theatre, and more. He is a founding member of Phish, one of today’s most successful and innovative rock bands.

Ticket prices for Trey Anastasio are $59.00, $79.00, and $99.00 plus fees. There is a strict four-ticket limit for this show.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.

As a solo artist, Anastasio has released over two dozen studio and live albums and has toured extensively with the Trey Anastasio Band, Classic TAB, and other iterations. In 2020, Anastasio recorded and released the pandemic-era album, “Lonely Trip,” followed by his first album of solo acoustic material, “Mercy,” in 2022. Anastasio’s latest release is “Atriums,” a six-chapter song suite of ambient, instrumental guitar compositions originally conceived of and recorded for Phish’s Sphere run.

In 2023, Anastasio – a lifelong philanthropist and advocate – established The Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program, a non-profit organization dedicated to addiction recovery, and commemorated the opening of its brand new facility in Ludlow, Vermont.

Anastasio has performed and collaborated with such artists as Bruce Springsteen, the Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews, Herbie Hancock (whose 2005 “Gelo na Montanha” earned Anastasio a Grammy® nomination), Carlos Santana, Toots and the Maytals, B.B. King, The Roots, and – as part of the trio Oysterhead – Les Claypool of Primus and Stewart Copeland of The Police.

He co-wrote the music for the Broadway musical “Hands on a Hardbody,” which received a Tony nomination for “Best Original Score” in 2013. This summer, Anastasio inducted Steely Dan into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

An accomplished composer and arranger, Anastasio has performed his original compositions with numerous symphonies, including The National Symphony Orchestra, The Boston Pops at Tanglewood, the New York Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall, and many more.

