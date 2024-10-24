Set for March at Mohegan Arena with The Menzingers and Teenage Bottlerocket

Dropkick Murphys join up with Scranton punk rock band The Menzingers for a St. Patty’s Day show coming to Mohegan Arena on Tuesday, March 11.

Fourteen dates across the East Coast have been announced for Dropkick Murphys’ St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Tour, kicking off February 26, 2025 in Huntington, New York and wrapping up with four Boston hometown shows for the band.

Dropkick Murphys picked The Menzingers and Teenage Bottlerocket as support for most dates, with varying lineups for the special annual St. Patrick’s Day Weekend celebration in Boston.

Dropkick Murphys current members are Ken Casey (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, and vocals), James Lynch (guitars and vocals), and Kevin Rheault (bass). Joining the band for their live shows is bagpiper and multi-instrumentalist Campbell Webster.

Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey said in the tour press release, “2025 is year 29 of Dropkick Murphys — and we’re excited as hell to bring our annual St. Patrick’s Day Tour to 14 cities leading into our hometown stand in Boston!! We are honored to have two amazing bands joining us for the entire run, The Menzingers and Teenage Bottlerocket, with a few more friends joining us in Boston.”

During the 2025 trek, fans will have the chance to hear all Dropkick Murphys’ classics, along with their recently released single “Sirens” – and possibly other new songs from their next album, slated for release via the band’s Dummy Luck Music sometime in 2025.

Fueled by an infectious, hard-hitting guitar riff and frontman Ken Casey’s raw, intense, and commanding vocals. “Sirens” – which is now charting at rock, alternative and active rock radio – is a rallying cry for unity, urging fans to rise against those who exploit the working class. The song was produced by longtime DKM collaborator Ted Hutt and was mixed by Ted Hutt and Ryan Mall.

Since 1996, Boston’s own Dropkick Murphys have created the kind of music that’s meant to be chanted at last call, in packed arenas, and during the fourth quarter, third period, or ninth inning of a comeback rally. Their celebrated discography includes four consecutive Billboard top 10 album debuts (Turn Up That Dial, 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory, Signed and Sealed in Blood, Going Out In Style), along with 2005’s Certified-Gold album The Warrior’s Code featuring the double platinum classic “I’m Shipping Up To Boston.”

Dropkick Murphys’ music has generated half-a-billion streams, they’ve quietly moved 8 million-plus units worldwide and the band has sold out gigs on multiple continents. In 2020, the band was one of the first to embrace streaming performances, starting with their Streaming Up From Boston St. Patrick’s Day virtual performance.

Dropkick Murphys are currently touring North America with punk legends Pennywise and hotly-tipped Dublin rock band The Scratch through October 27 in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The modern rock n’ roll band makes their way to Wilkes-Barre’s Mohegan Arena in March 2024 for a St. Patty’s celebration. They’ll be joined by opener, The Menzingers who are an American punk rock band out of Scranton — making this hometown show for them.