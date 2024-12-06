BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest announces the second Musikfest 2025 headliner as acclaimed country music star, Darius Rucker, coming to the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Sunday, August 3, 2025.

This show is sponsored by Capital Blue Cross and Yuengling Light Lager, with media partner Cat Country 96.

Ticket access began Tuesday, December 3 for ArtsQuest Members and begins Friday, November 15 for the general public at Musikfest.org. Ticket prices run from $49 to $119 ($249 for Steel Terrace which includes dinner, drinks and dessert at private tables under a covered tent). Gates open at 6:00 p.m., and the show kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

Darius Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Double Diamond-certified (21x Platinum) debut “Cracked Rear View,” which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time.

Since releasing his first solo country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles at country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time.

The Country music performer topped the charts at Country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in 2021 and his latest single, “Fires Don’t Start Themselves” off brand-new album Carolyn’s Boy is available everywhere now.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker has been involved with numerous charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs. He also co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. and has raised over $3.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament.

In 2024, Musikfest saw over a million attendees and over 500 performances across 16 stages in Bethlehem. The 42nd Musikfest is scheduled this summer for August 1 through August 10, 2025.