Jessica Lynn’s record-breaking and award-winning “A Very Merry Classic Christmas” has become a genuine holiday tradition, rivaling, and even eclipsing some of the biggest Christmas spectaculars.

STROUDSBURG — Jingle bells and ho-ho-ho’s are on the horizon this weekend at Sherman Theater. Embrace the Christmas spirit with “Jessica Lynn’s A Very Merry Christmas Tour.”

Marking her eighth run of the show, this Christmas spectacular will take the stage across 14 dates, giving the East Coast a dose of holiday cheer through her gift of music. On Saturday, December 7, she will bring her Christmas classics to Stroudsburg.

Jessica Lynn’s tour goes beyond music — it is a celebration of the season! She combines her love of philanthropy with her music, supporting Toys for Tots on this annual tour. The show is a full multi-media presentation featuring dancers, choirs, surprises, and special FX. With all of the traditional holiday songs you know and love, people of all ages become a part of the show and experience the magic of Christmas all for a good cause!

Along with the charitable collaboration, each show also features talents of local musicians and dancers wherever she goes to provide chances for all young, growing artists to shine along with Jessica Lynn on stage. This truly makes the show what it is. Some of the students have been with her since they were ten years old, now looking at graduation in the Spring. In 2024, Jessica Lynn will team up with the following groups in Stroudsburg:

C&K Dance Theater by Ms. Katy

Cartesion Dance Academy

West End Academy of Dance

Fusia Center for the Arts

Levels Dance Studio

Tracey’s Academy of Dance

In2YouArts Show Choir

Pocono Mountain East High School Choir, Under the Direction of Trish Gladstone

Pocono Mountain East Marching Band, Under the Direction of Timothy Eick

After her Christmas tour, acclaimed Brooklyn-born country artist and songwriter Jessica Lynn is set to release her next album “All I Own” — a deeply personal project that will be unveiled January 17, 2025.

Beginning her career with concert specials for PBS, Jessica Lynn has found herself touring around the world sharing stages with some of the most iconic names in the business (Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Loretta Lynn, ZZ Top, Richard Marx, among others), showcasing her powerful voice and instrumental talents playing piano, guitar, harmonica, and drums.

Beyond her endeavors on stage, Jessica has found other ways to give back through the United States Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs American Voices program. As a member of American Music Abroad, Jessica has traveled to countries across the globe as an ambassador for the United States and was honored with creating a special course with the government to teach young musicians about the music industry.

Experience the Christmas magic with Jessica Lynn at Sherman Theater on Saturday, December 7. Please bring new, unwrapped Toys with you the night of the show to help children in need this holiday season. Toys for Tots will be collecting in the lobby