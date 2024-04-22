MOUNT POCONO — Mount Airy Casino Resort is bringing premier performers to the Poconos with a roster that includes tributes to Jimmy Buffet, Billy Joel, Donna Summer, Kool and the Gang and more at its Tribute to Summer Concert Series that kicks off Memorial Day weekend in the Mount Airy Event Center.

A MARGARITAVILLE-THEMED MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Calling all Parrot Heads! Grab your flip-flops and find those lost shakers of salt: ParrotBeach, the East Coast’s premiere Jimmy Buffet tribute band, will perform Saturday, May 25, at 8:00 p.m. in the Event Center.

Parrot Beach captures the energy, musicianship and honest dedication to preserving Jimmy Buffet’s tropical rock sound and his legacy of island escapism.

And don’t forget to stop by the Mount Airy Indoor/Outdoor Pool Complex to grab a cheeseburger in Paradise Township before or after the show.

General admission tickets for the 21-and-over ParrotBeach performance are $20.

MOUNT AIRY STATE OF MIND

Powerhouse ensemble We May Be Right, a Billy Joel Tribute show, will deliver an electrifying performance when they authentically re-create the music of “Piano Man” Billy Joel on Saturday, June 22, at 8:00 p.m.

A New York City Skyline sets the backdrop with the band delivering hit after hit along with some of Billy’s best deep cuts. We May Be Right brings audiences to their feet and will have you singing along to all of his classics, from Movin’ Out to Uptown Girl and all of the legendary singer/songwriter’s famous hits in between.

General admission tickets for the 21-and-over We May Be Right performance are $25.

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

Break out your white bell bottoms and leisure suits and get ready to relive your disco days. On Saturday, July 6, ‘70s disco tribute band Dancin’ Machine swings into the Poconos for a one-night stand in the Mount Airy Event Center starting at 8 p.m.

Known as “the most danceable tribute band in the world,” Dancin’ Machine will have crowds boogeying down to the likes of Donna Summer, Rick James, Kool and the Gang, the Bee Gees and more. With great vocalists, a burning horn section and lots of groovin’ percussion, this popular party band recaptures the authentic look and sound of the original artists from the glory days of disco.

Don’t be a square: If you Love the Nightlife, then You Should Be Dancin’ at this sexy Summer Disco Party.

You dig?

General admission tickets for the 21-and-over Dancin’ Machine performance are $25.

For all concerts at Mount Airy Casino Resort this summer, you can purchase tickets and make overnight reservations at www.MountAiryCasino.com.