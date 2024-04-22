Cosmo Salerno, the mastermind behind Cosmo’s Cheesesteaks, joins Brian DiMattia for a flavor-packed episode into the heart of NEPA’s local food scene and the personal journeys that shape a restaurateur’s life.

They start by slicing into Cosmo’s own story — the unforeseen challenges that nearly toppled his business and his unwavering enthusiasm for the perfect meatball, a dish curiously absent from his menu. They also discuss the world of online food criticism, where the spicy opinions of armchair critics mix with the sweet success of a well-favored dish.

Cosmo and Brian swap war stories of menu innovation, the allure of Cheese Whiz, and their path from taking every comment to heart, to serving up humor with a side of satire in response to less-than-stellar reviews — a reminder of the resilience it takes to thrive in the food business.

