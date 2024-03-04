BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest announces Black Eyed Peas as the next Musikfest 2024 headliner, performing on the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Thursday, August 8.

This Musikfest headliner is presented by B. Braun Medical, Inc. along with media partners B104 and LOUD Radio.

Ticket access begins Tuesday, March 5 at 10:00 a.m. for ArtsQuest Members and Friday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. for the general public at Musikfest.org. Ticket prices range from $39 to $109. Steel Terrace tickets that include dinner, drinks and dessert will also be available.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Over 25 years, Los Angeles trio Black Eyed Peas—will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap, and Taboo—have earned six GRAMMY® Awards and achieved sales of $35 million (albums) and $120 million (singles). One of the era’s biggest acts, they emerged as “the second best-selling artist/group of all-time for downloaded tracks,” (Nielsen), landing on Billboard’s “Hot 100 Artists of the Decade.”

Their eighth studio album, 2020’s TRANSLATION achieved staggering success, featuring collaborations with J Balvin, Ozuna, Maluma, Shakira, Nicky Jam and Tyga. The album scored eight nominations at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, including “Crossover Artist of the Year” and “Hot Latin Song of the Year” for “RITMO” and a nomination at the 2021 Latin Music Awards for ‘“Favorite Artists – Crossover.”

Singles “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” [feat. J Balvin] and “MAMACITA” [feat. Ozuna and J.Rey Soul] achieved #1 status on three Billboard Charts, numerous award nominations, and gold, platinum and diamond certifications globally. “GIRL LIKE ME” [feat. Shakira] continued this streak, scooping “Best Latin Award” at the MTV VMAs; ‘HIT IT’ with Saweetie and Lele Pons racked up 5.8M global audio streams, 1.1M US audio streams and almost 10M YouTube views in its first week, alone.

See one of the hottest groups of all time hit Musikfest, the huge music and arts festival returning to the city of Bethlehem this summer from August 2 through August 11 with food, rides, entertainment, and of course — loads of music!