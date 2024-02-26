STROUDSBURG — Drew Lynch headlines the Sherman Theater on Saturday, March 2.

Comedian and actor Drew Lynch captured the hearts of America with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent (NBC), where he finished in second place.

Since then, Drew has amassed millions of followers on social media while touring the world nonstop to sold out audiences. In February 2023, Drew released his second special ‘And These Are Jokes’ which is catching steam all over the internet. He also appeared in a recurring role in the final season of IFC’s hit series Maron as well as TBS’ Conan.

A favorite on the podcast circuit, Drew has made multiple appearances on some of the most downloaded shows, giving his unique take on everything from pop culture to news headlines to the life of a traveling comic.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the Drew Lynch comedy show begins at 8:00 p.m. at Monroe County’s only nationally ranked, non-profit theater and performing arts center.

For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call their Box Office.