Free line dancing lessons and open floor dance to precede show

MOUNT POCONO — Yee haw! Dust off your boots and saddle up because Mount Airy Casino Resort is going country on Saturday, March 16.

Country divas Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan take the Event Center stage with their “Grits and Glamour Tour” at 8:00 p.m.

Prior to the March 16 performance, Red Dirt Road Line Dancing will offer free line dancing lessons to those 21-and-over starting at 6:00 p.m., followed by open floor dancing and music requests from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the upper ballroom.

The event is open to the public – not just ticketholders – and all levels of dancers, from beginners to advanced, are welcome to attend. To register for the free line dancing event, click here.

It will be a night where you can kick up your heels, grab a cold one, and get into a country frame-of-mind. And what a show it will be…

A loosely scripted performance with plenty of good-natured ribbing and off-the-cuff humor, Tillis and Morgan add tight harmonies to each other’s material, including classic songs like Tillis’ “Maybe It Was Memphis,” and “Mi Vida Loca,” and Morgan’s “Something in Red” and “Except for Monday.”

Combined, these country legends have 28 Top Ten hits, more than 18 million records sold, and 12 Number One songs. As veteran performers and recording artists, they are no strangers to Grammy wins, Country Music Awards, movie roles, television credits and even Broadway stardom. They also carry on the legacy of their fathers, Mel Tillis and the late Grand Ole Opry star, George Morgan.

Tillis and Morgan are delighting fans old and new on the latest run of their highly successful Grits and Glamour Tour. From the road to the red carpet, these two women are comfortable in their high heels.

Tickets are now on sale for the 21-and-over performance for $55 and $65 and can be purchased at MountAiryCasino.com.