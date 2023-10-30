STROUDSBURG – Comedian Vic DiBitetto, also know as “The Italian Hurricane,” heads to the Sherman Theater on November 4 with a stand-up show at 8:00 p.m.

An incredibly powerful performer, comedian Vic DiBitetto churns energy, authenticity, and humanity into nonstop laughter. His pace is frenetic, and he’s been called a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden.

DiBitetto’s comedic talents have propelled him to national headliner status, selling out theaters across the country. His success is no surprise given his ability to connect with audiences on a relatable level. Whether he’s gracing the silver screen, featuring in Kevin James’ “Mall Cop 2,” or taking the internet by storm with hundreds of millions of views…one thing’s for sure — this guy knows how to make people laugh. And if you’re a New Yorker with an Italian upbringing, fuggedaboutit!

DiBitetto’s comedic genius has earned him recognition on television shows such as “America’s Funniest People,” where he took home a $10,000 Grand Prize, as well as appearances on “Stand-Up Spotlight” and “Last Laugh at Pips.” He’s a regular guest on CBS Sports Radio, Chazz and AJ in the Morning, John Fugelsang on Sirius, and NJ 101.5.

You may recognize him from his viral social media comedy sketches that cover New York sports, family gatherings, Italian American culture, and other relatable pain points. His hilarious videos about the NY Giants and NY Yankees have even sparked conversations on ESPN and WFAN radio.

Come out to Stroudsburg on Saturday, November 4, for night of pure comedic brilliance as Vic DiBitetto unleashes “The Italian Hurricane” at the Sherman Theater. Grab your tickets now and prepare to be blown away with laughter!

Tickets available at shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office at 570-420-2808. This standup show is open to all ages.