MUNCY — During the month of September, TouchTunes Jukeboxes spotlight the Angelina’s Song Foundation in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Music provides comfort, brings people together, and much more. Even just playing a song at your favorite bar or restaurant on TouchTunes can be powerful and healing.

“Angelina’s Song is honored to be featured by TouchTunes this month to help share the importance of not just music therapy but to shine a light on pediatric cancer,” said Nicole Miele, President and Founder of Angelina’s Song which is based out of Muncy, PA. “Every day, 43 children in the U.S. alone are diagnosed with cancer and the treatments the kids undergo can be difficult for them and their families. Our foundation helps make that process a little easier.”

The namesake foundation honors the late Angelina Miele who was diagnosed with a form of pediatric cancer known as Synovial Sarcoma at the age of 10. During her stays at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), music became an outlet of joy and expression.

Together Angelina and her family found comfort through Music Therapy. The days CHOP’s music therapists would visit could change a boring day into a memorable day as the family played instruments, laughed, and bonded. Music also is a beautiful distraction from treatments, illness, and uncertainty.

Today, her love of music, generous heart, and legacy lives through Angelina’s Song. The foundation inspires others by sharing the power of music. Angelina’s Song provides grants to children’s hospitals nationwide to support music therapy programming, provides scholarships for students pursuing music therapy, and annually contributes to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to fund research.

TouchTunes was inspired by Angelina’s story and became a corporate sponsor to help share the power of music nationwide. The jukebox company debuted the “Angelina” jukebox at locations like restaurants, bars, and social clubs. Many local establishments have taken Angelina’s Pledge which donates a portion of jukebox plays to the foundation.

To raise money and awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, TouchTunes is donating a portion of all jukebox song play nationwide during September to Angelina’s Song. On every jukebox home screen there is the Angelina’s Song playlist which features some of Angelina’s favorite songs and a splash-screen to learn more about the foundation’s mission.

During the month of September, anyone can help share the power of music by listening to their favorite song, or one of Angelina’s at any location with a TouchTunes jukebox.

Angelina’s Song is based out of Muncy and is an IRS approved 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To donate, visit AngelinasSong.org/Donate.