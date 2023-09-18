The Harlem Globetrotters announce they’re coming to courts around the world in 2024.

WILKES-BARRE — Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters global tour as they take the court with moments of extreme basketball innovation and unparalleled fan fun.

The Harlem Globetrotters return to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Wednesday, February 28, at 7:00 p.m.

Fans can score the best seats at www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office starting on Monday, September 25, at 10:00 a.m.

See the Globetrotter stars LIVE as they dribble, spin and dunk their way past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals! You’ll be amazed by new levels of mind-blowing trick shots, expert ball-handling skills, and BIG LAUGHS with NEW unrivaled opportunities for pre-game, post-game and in-game fan engagement.

See Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder – just to name a few – as they run circles around the Washington Generals on the court and bring the hype to the crowd. You might even find yourself mid-court as part of the all-new, fan-filled Halftime Skills Showcase!

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are the originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. They continue to break barriers and stand as leaders across diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, The Harlem Globetrotters’ mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters.

See them hit the court in Wilkes-Barre in Winter 2024 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Harlem Globetrotters World Tour 2024 is presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs.