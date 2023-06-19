WILKES-BARRE, PA – Joe Nardone presents Mr. Speed the KISS Tribute Spectacular at the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, September 16.

At the end of summer 2023, F.M. Kirby Center hosts the KISS tribute band that stood toe to toe against over 200 KISS tribute bands from all over the world. In the end they were crowned “The Best KISS Tribute Band in the World” at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas. The distinction was awarded to them by none other than Tommy Thayer of KISS.

Mr. Speed brought Season 3 of “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” on AXS TV to a rocking finale. Their performance was broadcast into over 40 million homes placing Mr. Speed into the public conscience on an international level unlike ever before.

Tickets are now on sale starting at $29.50 and can be purchased at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office by calling 570-826-1100 or visiting during open business hours.

The F.M. Kirby Center is a historic Art Deco-Moderne-style performing arts center located in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.