No ‘30 Rock’ reunion show on WBRE

I had been waiting for July 3 for months.

I got onto the “Hamilton” bandwagon a bit late. While many of my musical theater-loving friends started to try to convince me to listen to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterful 2015 hip-hop musical about Alexander Hamilton and, by extension, the founding of the United States, it was probably not until late 2016 that I finally got around to listening to the original Broadway cast recording.

I realized somewhere around a quarter of the way through my first listen that I was hearing a masterpiece, and I’ve been a big fan of the musical ever since. With the show’s incredible popularity, ticket prices skyrocketed, so I long ago resigned myself to the fact that I likely would never see the show live — a situation that’s been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. So I decided I’d wait for the eventual, and seemingly inevitable, film version of the piece.

You can imagine my excitement when the news came out earlier this year that a filmed performance of the original Broadway cast was announced to launch on Disney+ on July 3. Since then, I’ve watched the film twice — thanks to my “borrowing” of my roommate’s Disney+ account — and it’s sent me down a rabbit hole in which I’ve been listening to the soundtrack on repeat for the better part of a week now.

It’s hard to argue that “Hamilton” is anything other than a masterpiece. As I’ve already said, that’s something that’s apparent from the music itself. One of the most remarkable things about the experience of both watching and listening to “Hamilton” is the way in which the play is structured.

It would really be no exaggeration to call “Hamilton” one of the most recursive musical pieces in modern memory. Which, to be clear, I mean as a complement. One of the most engrossing things about the play is how virtually every single character has at least one musical motif associated with them, but often multiple.

If you’re familiar with the musical, you’ll know what I mean; you see it in the title character’s insistence that he’s “not throwing away (his) shot,” or the fact that Aaron Burr’s name is almost always followed by the word “sir,” or how each of the Schuyler sisters have a series of notes with which their first names are almost universally sung.

The music of “Hamilton” seems almost like it was designed in a lab to activate the parts of your brain that light up when you recognize a pattern. “Hamilton” as a musical is absolutely obsessed with patterns, constantly referencing things that have already happened before and subtly foreshadowing things that are still to come in the very structure of the music itself. “Hamilton” moves forward like an old-school telephone cord, constantly cycling back to previous ideas to give your brain the shot of dopamine that comes along with pattern recognition.

And this is, of course, to say nothing about the music itself. Back in 2015, when someone told me that there was a musical about Alexander Hamilton featuring almost exclusively hip-hop and R&B music, I not only thought it sounded like an extraordinarily bad idea, I thought it sounded deeply corny.

It goes to show the strength of both Lin-Manuel Miranda’s writing and the original Broadway cast that this admittedly incredibly unlikely idea is able to stick the landing with relatively few hitches along the way. Thanks largely to Miranda’s personal, nearly encyclopedic knowledge of hip-hop history and gifted talent as a hip-hop songwriter, the music of “Hamilton” never feels out of place. Instead, it somehow makes perfect sense to have Miranda’s Hamilton trading bars with Daveed Diggs’ Thomas Jefferson in a cabinet meeting structured like a rap battle, with Jefferson referencing Grandmaster Flash.

It simply makes perfect sense to retell America’s story in one of the genres of music that is most quintessentially American.

But these are all things that we’ve already known. We’ve had the past five years to think hard about the music. What about the film itself?

It’s not bad, but it certainly isn’t great either.

This is not to say that the musical is bad. It’s electrifying to watch Diggs dance lithely across the stage in the dual role of the Marquis de Lafayette and Jefferson; Phillipa Soo breaks hearts as Elizabeth Schuyler, who has some of the most emotional songs in the show as a woman desperate for her husband to become a family man while he is off either pushing plans through Congress or cheating on her; Okieriete Onaodowan’s gravelly voice makes his performances as both Hercules Mulligan and James Madison have a gritty, east coast hip-hop style to them. It’s all beautiful.

But the filming itself isn’t great. This filmed performance is hurt by some rather jarring audio issues, particularly in some of the earlier songs, leading to some of the lyrics getting a bit muddled. While this issue becomes less pronounced as things move on, the whole thing does seem to be a bit poorly equalized, as I found myself consistently turning the volume up and down.

The filming itself is also a bit strange sometimes; it’s clear that there are something like a dozen cameras floating around the stage, but I was asking myself “Why did they go to that camera for this part?” quite a bit. Some of the shots were simply confusing, obfuscating for a moment where exactly all the characters were on stage in relation to each other. There was more than one moment I turned to my roommate with whom I was watching the movie and said, “Who is he supposed to be talking to?” just because the camera chosen made it unclear.

And, of course, the thing that those involved with the musical and the filmmakers couldn’t have seen coming is the ways in which Americans have begun to grapple with racism in the years since 2015. When the play came out, it felt like a radical idea to have the Founding Fathers — who were either slave owners like Jefferson or George Washington or quiet abolitionists who did not focus on abolishing slavery that much throughout their political career like Hamilton or Burr — largely played by Black men.

Now, though, in 2020, it feels like a bit more criticism could have been made. Jefferson, who I would argue is the closest thing to the musical’s primary antagonist, is routinely criticized by Hamilton (the character) for being a slave owner. But no mention is made of Washington’s slaves. Of course, the real Hamilton very much glorified the real Washington, so it makes sense that the play glazes over the moral failings of Washington as it is told from Hamilton’s perspective, but it still feels like a bit of a failing on Miranda’s part to put so much energy into criticizing some of America’s heroes but to let others off the hook.

In the end, “Hamilton” the play is a masterpiece of musical theater, even with criticisms like these. While “Hamilton” the film does occasionally stumble to keep up with the incredible performance of its actors, it is still immediately apparent how well-written, well-staged and well-performed the whole thing is.

“Hamilton” marks an important moment in the dialogue we are all having in this country as we attempt to come to terms with the fact that the nation’s founders had both some great ideas and some monstrously bad ones — Jefferson may have written that “all men are created equal,” but it is clear that he did not mean it, at least not in the way it is understood now. There’s a power in seeing men and women of color, whose rights were denied for centuries, playing the very men and women who wrote the laws that denied them those rights.

And the fact that it’s all packaged with some of the best theatrical music I’ve ever heard is simply the icing on the cake.