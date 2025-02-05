The big game may be this weekend, but that’s not all that’s happening! Thursday through Sunday will be a jam-packed four days of arts and entertainment in Northeastern Pennsylvania with everything from First Friday Scranton to the Skin/Art & Live Music Exhibition with Hazleton Art League. Scroll through and find a fit for you!
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: Country rock n’ roll band, Ward Hayden & The Outliers are back by popular demand at Arlo’s Tavern for another Sunday afternoon concert in Union Dale on Feb. 9. The American rock band out of Boston combines influences from rock n’ roll, country, and blues while currently dropping music under their own label!
by: Gabrielle Lang
ARLOS TAVERN
Guy Miller
FRI, FEB 7, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jim Carro
SAT, FEB 8, 6:30 P.M.
–
Ward Hayden and The Outliers
SUN, FEB 9, 3:00 P.M.
THE RITZ THEATER
Filter
SUN, FEB 9, 6:00 P.M.
HAZLETON ART LEAGUE
Tedd Hazard presents Goblin City Rat Boys, Meanderthal, Acid Rat, WILL COLLIDE, and Ruddy Turnstone @ Skin/Art Tattoo Exhibition
FRI, FEB 7, 6:00 P.M.
FIRST FRIDAY SCRANTON
Steve Werner @ ArtWorks Gallery & Studio
FRI, FEB 7, 5:00 P.M.
–
Apollo Putnum, Ivy, Wild Bill & Sherry, Pucker Up, Look Back Luna @ The Bog
FRI, FEB 7, 5:00 P.M.
THE WOODLANDS INN
DJ SuperJ @ Brat Night
FRI, FEB 7, 9:00 P.M.
–
Kenny and The Small Things
SAT, FEB 8, 9:30 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Tori V
THURS, FEB 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Tori V
FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Dave Cupano
FRI, FEB 7, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Jeanne & Gary
FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Dan Engvaldsen
FRI, FEB 7, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Harrisons
SAT, FEB 8, 5:00 P.M.
–
Billy Spanton
SUN, FEB 9, 2:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Smilo & the Ghost w/Gracie Jane Sinclair & the Band
FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Clarence Spady and The Electric City Band
SAT, FEB 8, 8:00 P.M.
R BAR
Gone Crazy Duo
FRI, FEB 7, 6:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Adam McKinley
THURS, FEB 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Twin Hill & The Mountain
FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Hoodelybah in the Underground
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
John Simo
SUN, FEB 9, 3:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Fuzzy Park Band
FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Boots and Bangs
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Spider Rico @ Breakers
FRI, FEB 7, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat @ Breakers
SAT, FEB 8, 8:30 P.M.
–
Traveling Wilkes Barreans @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, FEB 8, 9:30 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III
THURS, FEB 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Leslie Toth
SUN, FEB 9, 4:00 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR
Leighann & Andy
FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
D-West Trio
SAT, FEB 8, 8:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR & GRILL
Lighten Up
FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kartune
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Patrick McGlynn
THURS, FEB 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
Project 90’s
FRI, FEB 7, 9:00 P.M.
–
Nowhere Slow
SAT, FEB 8, 9:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Lost at the Rodeo
FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Blue Mountain Soul
SAT, FEB 8, 8:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
YYNOT @ Sherman Theater
FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M
–
Winter Jam @ Sherman Theater
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Blaq Money @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Joshua Finsel – Album Release Celebration
THURS, FEB 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
Eaglemania – The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band
FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Mighty Manatees play Marley
SAT, FEB 8, 8:00 P.M.
CAMELBACK RESORT
Doug Kaetz @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse
THURS, FEB 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Ashley Marquez @ Trail’s End
FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Andy Tirado @ La Colombe
FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Highland @ Thirsty Camel
SAT, FEB 8, 1:00 P.M.
–
Steel Creek @ Thirsty Camel
SAT, FEB 8, 5:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Moses @ Trail’s End
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Hannah Noel @ La Colombe
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X @ Glow in The Dark
THURS, FEB 6, 9:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
Tom Graham
THURS, FEB 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dennis Redding
FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.
HARRY’S
Quincy @ College Night
THURS, FEB 6, 9:00 P.M.
–
Group Du Jour
SAT, FEB 8, 9:00 P.M.
BENNY BREWING CO.
Ian & Nigel
FRI, FEB 7, 6:30 P.M.
–
Butter N’ Onions
SAT, FEB 8, 6:30 P.M.
THE THEATER AT NORTH
“Live and Let Die” – A Tribute to Paul McCartney
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John
SAT, FEB 8, 7:30 P.M.
AJ’S BAR & GRILL
DJ
FRI, FEB 7, 8:30 P.M.
–
Queen, Stix, Boston Tribute
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
HONKYTONK
Kartune
FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Smoke & Mirrors
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
The Sixties Show
FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band – Winter Beach Party
SAT, FEB 8, 8:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Random Rock
FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dirk Quinn
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS
Slip Stream
FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Frank W
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP
Sam Troy
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
PALERMO’S PIZZA
Alyssa Goldstein
FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Robert Tellefson
SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.