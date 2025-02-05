The big game may be this weekend, but that’s not all that’s happening! Thursday through Sunday will be a jam-packed four days of arts and entertainment in Northeastern Pennsylvania with everything from First Friday Scranton to the Skin/Art & Live Music Exhibition with Hazleton Art League. Scroll through and find a fit for you!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Country rock n’ roll band, Ward Hayden & The Outliers are back by popular demand at Arlo’s Tavern for another Sunday afternoon concert in Union Dale on Feb. 9. The American rock band out of Boston combines influences from rock n’ roll, country, and blues while currently dropping music under their own label!

by: Gabrielle Lang

ARLOS TAVERN

Guy Miller

FRI, FEB 7, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jim Carro

SAT, FEB 8, 6:30 P.M.

–

Ward Hayden and The Outliers

SUN, FEB 9, 3:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

Filter

SUN, FEB 9, 6:00 P.M.

HAZLETON ART LEAGUE

Tedd Hazard presents Goblin City Rat Boys, Meanderthal, Acid Rat, WILL COLLIDE, and Ruddy Turnstone @ Skin/Art Tattoo Exhibition

FRI, FEB 7, 6:00 P.M.

FIRST FRIDAY SCRANTON

Steve Werner @ ArtWorks Gallery & Studio

FRI, FEB 7, 5:00 P.M.

–

Apollo Putnum, Ivy, Wild Bill & Sherry, Pucker Up, Look Back Luna @ The Bog

FRI, FEB 7, 5:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS INN

DJ SuperJ @ Brat Night

FRI, FEB 7, 9:00 P.M.

–

Kenny and The Small Things

SAT, FEB 8, 9:30 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, FEB 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Tori V

FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Dave Cupano

FRI, FEB 7, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Jeanne & Gary

FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Dan Engvaldsen

FRI, FEB 7, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Harrisons

SAT, FEB 8, 5:00 P.M.

–

Billy Spanton

SUN, FEB 9, 2:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Smilo & the Ghost w/Gracie Jane Sinclair & the Band

FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Clarence Spady and The Electric City Band

SAT, FEB 8, 8:00 P.M.

R BAR

Gone Crazy Duo

FRI, FEB 7, 6:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Adam McKinley

THURS, FEB 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Twin Hill & The Mountain

FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hoodelybah in the Underground

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Simo

SUN, FEB 9, 3:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Fuzzy Park Band

FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Boots and Bangs

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Spider Rico @ Breakers

FRI, FEB 7, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat @ Breakers

SAT, FEB 8, 8:30 P.M.

–

Traveling Wilkes Barreans @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, FEB 8, 9:30 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, FEB 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Leslie Toth

SUN, FEB 9, 4:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Leighann & Andy

FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

D-West Trio

SAT, FEB 8, 8:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

Lighten Up

FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Patrick McGlynn

THURS, FEB 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

Project 90’s

FRI, FEB 7, 9:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

SAT, FEB 8, 9:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Lost at the Rodeo

FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Blue Mountain Soul

SAT, FEB 8, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

YYNOT @ Sherman Theater

FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M

–

Winter Jam @ Sherman Theater

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Blaq Money @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Joshua Finsel – Album Release Celebration

THURS, FEB 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

Eaglemania – The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Mighty Manatees play Marley

SAT, FEB 8, 8:00 P.M.

CAMELBACK RESORT

Doug Kaetz @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse

THURS, FEB 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Ashley Marquez @ Trail’s End

FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Andy Tirado @ La Colombe

FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Highland @ Thirsty Camel

SAT, FEB 8, 1:00 P.M.

–

Steel Creek @ Thirsty Camel

SAT, FEB 8, 5:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Moses @ Trail’s End

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hannah Noel @ La Colombe

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ Glow in The Dark

THURS, FEB 6, 9:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Tom Graham

THURS, FEB 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dennis Redding

FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.

HARRY’S

Quincy @ College Night

THURS, FEB 6, 9:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

SAT, FEB 8, 9:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Ian & Nigel

FRI, FEB 7, 6:30 P.M.

–

Butter N’ Onions

SAT, FEB 8, 6:30 P.M.

THE THEATER AT NORTH

“Live and Let Die” – A Tribute to Paul McCartney

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John

SAT, FEB 8, 7:30 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, FEB 7, 8:30 P.M.

–

Queen, Stix, Boston Tribute

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

Kartune

FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Smoke & Mirrors

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

The Sixties Show

FRI, FEB 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band – Winter Beach Party

SAT, FEB 8, 8:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Random Rock

FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dirk Quinn

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS

Slip Stream

FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Frank W

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Sam Troy

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Alyssa Goldstein

FRI, FEB 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Robert Tellefson

SAT, FEB 8, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.